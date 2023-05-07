Weekly Horoscope: May 8 – 14

The sun meets wildcard Uranus at 3:55 PM on Tuesday, May 9, which can be a moment of discovery. An unexpected event could lead to knowledge and truth!

Mercury is retrograde, which might mean delays, but long-term solutions to minor mistakes are found as Mercury connects with Saturn at 4:41 AM on Friday, May 12. Any misunderstandings or miscalculations are easily forgivable as retrograde Mercury connects with love planet Venus at 10:43 PM.

Last month’s hard aspect between love planet Venus and somber Saturn saw some breakups and rejections, but now we’re moving on as Venus harmonizes with Saturn at 5:56 AM on Saturday, May 13. This can allow us to find connection with others despite solitude. Emotional maturity comes naturally.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

This Mercury retrograde teaches you about what everything is truly worth. This is a good time to reevaluate the literal price and also the emotional value of your belongings. Get an appraisal on your memories as Mercury gently connects with Venus, giving you the space to check in with how you’re feeling about your home, family, and private feelings. Venus harmonizes with Saturn, providing all the time in the world to rest, hide, and deeply wonder about life’s mysteries. You planetary ruler Mars is still in your chart’s house of home and family, which could find you focused on your own personal space, whether that’s the body you inhabit or its bedroom.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

You’re stepping into a more authentic version of yourself. Whatever that looks like, everyone’s just going to have to deal with it! There is a tension between throwing it out the window and waiting for a second opinion. Love is important to your sign, Taurus, so relationships are going to play a role in this radical retelling of your identity. The planet of communication, Mercury, gently connects with Saturn and Venus, and you’re able to consider the emotional and logistical consequences of a radical overhaul. You’re fine with accepting imperfections or forgiving yourself for missing the mark as Venus harmonizes with Saturn. Venus in your chart’s house of communication encourages you to treat yourself with kindness.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Let’s remind you that Mercury, your planetary ruler, is retrograde. Have you considered that things that seem urgent actually aren’t? You can find yourself in situations that you have to resolve creatively and gracefully. You’re in tune with a sense of order and beauty as Mercury gently connects with Saturn and Venus, giving you an intuitive feel for the proper way to go about expressing your feelings and getting the job done! You can feel hopeful about your long-term goals, maybe so hopeful that you accept everything the way it is as Venus harmonizes with Saturn. Look at your future through a different perspective to avoid lazy complacency. Allow yourself to have a deeper understanding of acceptance.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Think happy thoughts, and maybe your dreams will come true! A positive mental attitude can help you feel good about the direction things are headed as Mercury gently connects with Venus. Mercury is retrograde, so things don’t happen the way we expect them to, but sometimes the wrong turn leads to a better place. Love planet Venus is in your sign right now, cluing you into what you want in relationships. As Venus harmonizes with Saturn, you’re comfortable with the beliefs and morals that you have, which play a role in your relationships. With the moon transiting your chart’s western axis, how you show up for others is an important topic!

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Whatever you’re used to is being rocked by revolution as your planetary ruler, the sun, meets with Uranus. Or maybe you’re the rebellious force to be reckoned with! You might be getting some attention for doing things off the beaten path as this transit occurs in your chart’s fame sector. Taurus season asks you to step out and show up as the sun moves through the most public and widely visible part of your chart! You might be able to find reason in things that are totally absurd, and people can seek your wisdom now. You do seem to know something other people don’t as Mercury gently connects with Saturn and Venus.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Mercury is still retrograde, so take time to make edits and re-read what’s already been written. You can be excited to share your ideas, and maybe a little nervous, with the sun and Uranus meeting. In horoscopes, whenever Uranus is involved, it can mess with sleep habits, so be mindful of your bedtime and wind-down rituals. You’re getting to understand what other people want, and what they don’t, as your planetary ruler Mercury gently connects with Saturn and Venus. You know how to ask the right questions. There can be an acceptance of separation and boundaries as Venus harmonizes with Saturn, helping you feel emotional connection despite distance or silence.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You’re gaining recognition with your planetary ruler Venus at the top of your chart, where the whole world can see! You might be feeling reserved or shy, but you can’t hide. Topics of legacy and reputation are coming up for you to feel out. Relationships to parents and authority are up for consideration. This Mercury retrograde has a lot to teach you about intimacy and sharing. You can be much more sensitive to what other people are thinking of you as Mercury connects with Venus. You’re also more sensitive to what you don’t have time for. You know who you’re ultimately going to dedicate your time and work to, as Venus harmonizes with Saturn.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Pain is a great teacher. As your planetary ruler Mars moves through a philosophical and educational sector of your chart, you might find yourself able to learn from hurt feelings. Writing about your pain or sharing it with the world could allow you to process and heal. This experience is not a solitary one. The sun meets Uranus, the planet of revolution, in your chart’s house of relationships, starting a new cycle of authenticity in partnerships. You might be ready to rationalize things that are extremely idiosyncratic. As Mercury gently connects with Saturn and Venus, you can easily discuss your emotions and disappointments in a way that is gentle and sweet.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

It’s been a fun year to be a Sagittarius! As your planetary ruler Jupiter moves through fellow fire sign Aries, you’re empowered to follow the path of least resistance and most joy. While you are having a lot of fun (or at least we hope you are) this week can still be productive—at least as productive as Mercury retrograde in your chart’s house of work and routine goes. You’re organized and focused as Mercury gently connects with Saturn. This is a good time for reorganizing your home or office. You’re welcome to let go of things that are too old and give them away to someone who is more than happy to be their new owner!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Undivided attention is a sacred act. By fortifying your mind palace and focusing on one thing at a time, you can find happiness in the most mundane activities. Of course, you might be more interested in cutting loose and letting go as the sun meets Uranus. The party might be eager to distract you, but your sign is one of the best when it comes to prudence, Capricorn. As Mercury gently connects with Saturn and Venus, you can find a way to have your cake and eat it too! You might find some pleasure in saying no, or communicating what you don’t feel like doing, as Venus harmonizes with Saturn.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Do you feel a push and pull between wanting to throw it all away and starting over, and being too aware of the consequences? Yes, revolution has its consequences. If you want to watch the world burn, there are people who will have to sweep up the ashes and tend crops. Are you a farmer? As the sun meets with Uranus in a sector of your chart related to endings, this can be a moment of radical ego reset. Even if you feel a sense of urgency, you’re not an irresponsible zodiac sign, Aquarius. As Mercury gently connects with Saturn, the planet of responsibility, you’re not throwing caution to the wind. You have knowledge from past experiences that anchor you to the earth.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Saturn in Pisces is teaching you how to be patient and wait for the right moment. Of course Mercury retrograde can put you in the mindset that things need to happen or discussed immediately, but you also understand that there’s authority and grace in stillness. In Super Mario, when you fall off a cliff, a cloud picks you up and brings you to the top again. Is this what it’s like to be a Pisces? As Mercury gently connects with Saturn, you have an intuitive understanding of moderation. Dedication and commitment in art, friendships, and relationships seems like a piece of cake as Venus harmonizes with Saturn.