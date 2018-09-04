Weekly Horoscope: September 3 – 9

Energy is high this week. Action planet Mars is moving quickly though its retrograde shadow until October 8, empowering us to get things done, and focus on whatever we were fumbling with from June 26 to August 27. This week, Mars urgently wants our attention so we can frantically get through everything we need to get done before summer officially ends. On Monday, communication planet Mercury gently harmonizes with love and money planet Venus at 8:58 AM, opening doors so we can get our point across with the help of a friend.

Whatever needs to be said will be blurted out by Wednesday, when Mercury enters its domicile, Virgo, at 10:39 PM. Starting Wednesday evening, three planets will be in the signs that they rule (their “domiciles”), making their energies more prominent: communication planet Mercury is in persnickety Virgo; love and money planet Venus is in socialite Libra; and taskmaster Saturn is in workaholic Capricorn. Don’t turn down any invitations this week—these placements put you in touch with the right people who can help you get stuff done!

Saturn ends its retrograde on Thursday morning, stationing direct at 7:10 AM and helping us get a grip and pulling us back to reality. During Saturn’s retrograde—which began on April 17—rules fell by the wayside and we took things less seriously, but now Saturn has returned to whip us into shape. On Friday, the Sun in Virgo creates tension with Neptune, the planet of illusions, at 2:27 PM, creating a confusing vibe: Things are not what they seem, so don’t make any assumptions. Mercury harmonizes with Saturn at 8:20 AM, encouraging you to be objective—make sure you ask the right questions. Saturday evening brings a primal boost to your creativity and sex drive, when Venus squares off with Mars at 4:39 PM—be sure to release your aggression in a productive way! Venus enters mysterious and passionate Scorpio on Sunday at 5:25 AM. Later that afternoon, there is a powerful New Moon in Virgo at 2:01 PM.

All times EST.

An easy air around money matters arrives in Monday morning, when your planetary ruler, messenger planet Mercury, makes a gentle connection with love and money planet Venus, creating a good opportunity to discuss your cash flow. On Wednesday, Mercury enters Virgo, sharpening your mind and allowing for effortless self-expression. Things get confusing between you and another person on Friday, when the Sun faces off with Neptune, the planet of deception—assumptions are your worst enemy! Mercury will harmonize with serious Saturn that morning, helping you to remain objective—but be sure to ask questions. There is a strong new Moon in Virgo on Sunday afternoon that gentle harmonizes with expansive Jupiter and makes a strong connection with transformation planet Pluto—this is a powerful time for self-discovery and growth.

You can easily access help getting whatever information you need from someone in your social network on Monday morning, when your your planetary ruler Venus gently harmonizes with communication planet Mercury. Tuesday is an important day, as Venus—the planet of love, money, and values—is positioned at a critical degree and supercharging its powers of attraction. Official matters around the home are taken more seriously again when disciplined Saturn ends its retrograde on Thursday morning. Aggression is in the air on Saturday as warrior planet Mars squares off with Venus—use this as fuel for your creative vision! Active creative processes, like dancing, will be more appealing than something more cerebral. Recharge with Sunday’s new Moon in Virgo by turning off your phone and staying in bed.

Your planetary ruler, action planet Mars, is at a critical degree beginning Tuesday, creating a sense of urgency that ignites your drive to reach out to those closest to you. On Saturday afternoon, Mars will square off with harmonious Venus and present an opportunity to let out pent-up frustration and aggression—but non-violently, of course. Use fighting words sparingly. If you can settle an argument with an arm wrestling match or a dance-off, go that route. If not, go for a run. Mars wants you to get physical. The new Moon in Virgo on Sunday ushers in changes to your social networks, and puts you in touch with your politics. Venus enters your sign on Sunday morning, making you more attractive to others!

Saturn is the planet of rules and boundaries—and it’s been retrograde since April, allowing space for rebellion and silliness. It ends its retrograde on Thursday in the financial sector of your chart. Have you been spending carelessly? Saturn in Capricorn is saving pennies for the long run. You’ll have help from authority figures, since communication planet Mercury enters the career sector of your chart on Wednesday, and harmonizes with Saturn on Friday morning. Friday inspires an existential crisis as the Sun faces off with deceptive Neptune. Saturday is sexy and action-packed as fighter Mars is challenged by lover Venus. The Virgo new Moon on Sunday puts you in touch with your most specific feelings about your legacy.

For Capricorns, Virgo season is a spiritual time. On Sunday, the new Moon will meet the Sun in Virgo, putting you in touch with your religious, ritualistic side. Once Mercury enters Virgo on Wednesday, your curiosity around publishing and higher education is piqued. How do you see your higher self, and how will you move towards it? As your planetary ruler Saturn ends its retrograde on Thursday, your self-discipline is fortified and your vision is focused. Commitments that you let slip through the cracks since April 17 are up for revision until December 12, when Saturn leaves the retrograde zone. On Saturday, you’re the life of the party as warrior Mars squares off with love and money planet Venus, increasing your creative drive and sex appeal. Bottled up frustrations will explode.

Your planetary ruler Saturn ends its retrograde on Thursday! Since April 17, Saturn, the planet of boundaries and rules, has been stationed retrograde, and commitments have slipped through the cracks. Once it resumes its normal motion, structure will finally return. Until 2020, this planet of structure is in the sector of your chart that rules mental health, testing your inner-strength. Now that it’s direct, you will take your inner-structure more seriously and apply the lessons you’ve learned during retrograde until December 12, when Saturn leaves the retrograde zone. On Sunday, love and money planet Venus enters the career sector of your chart, giving you a special charm to those in positions of authority. Sunday’s Virgo new Moon heightens your sense of intimacy.

Mercury in Leo brought bad news and harsh truths, as the communication planet moved through the sector of your chart the Hellenistic astrologers associated with “bad fortune” (today, we associate it with work). On Wednesday, Mercury moves into the partnerships sector of your chart, ruled by meticulous Virgo: Your partners are going to tell you what’s on their mind, and they are going to have receipts. On Friday, the Sun faces off with deceptive Neptune, bringing confusion to your relationships, which could sting, so double-check that you’re getting the right information. Virgo season brings your focus to the relationships in your life. A new Moon in Virgo on Sunday puts you in touch with what you need to feel emotionally fulfilled by your partnerships. Name your standards, dear fish.

Your planetary ruler, warrior Mars, is at a critical degree this week, where its energy is supercharged and packs a stronger punch. Whatever conquests you’re embarking on, Mars is pushing you to attack them vigorously. On Saturday, Mars squares off with Venus, the planet of love and money, bringing pent-up frustrations to their boiling point. Whatever aggression you’re feeling this weekend, try to release it in a way that doesn’t hurt anyone—yourself included. On Sunday, there is a new Moon in Virgo, inspiring you to get in touch with your physical health and daily routine. This is a good time to break bad habits, or start good ones. Virgo is a healer, so whatever changes you make now will help you in the long run.

Your planetary ruler, amorous Venus, is at critical degrees on Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday. When a planet is at a critical degree, its energy packs an extra punch. Venus doesn’t punch, but rather allows other people to fight for her. Her attractive energies are heightened on those days. Look out for arguments on Saturday as Venus squares off with warrior Mars, heightening aggression—try to use the energy creatively instead. Venus enters the partnerships sector of your chart on Sunday morning—cuffing season starts early for Taurus! If you are single, you may have a stronger desire to get booed up during this transit, since you’re feeling more romantic. The new Moon in Virgo on Sunday, joined by communication planet Mercury, is a fun time for you to be creative, go on dates, and engage with your friends.

On Wednesday your planetary ruler, messenger Mercury, moves into fellow Mercury-ruled sign Virgo. This is a time when your mental energy is directed toward your home life and family. Reach out to your parents, do some home improvement projects, or whatever it is you need to feel more secure. You’ll find it easier to discuss darker, more serious topics on Friday as Mercury harmonizes with disciplined Saturn. Passions are ignited on Saturday afternoon as lover Venus clashes with fighter Mars. The new Moon in Virgo on Sunday is a sensitive time to reflect on your roots and learn how your upbringing made you the wonderful person you are today.

Venus is the planet of love, money, and values—things that we hold in high esteem and bring us pleasure. She has been transiting the domestic sector of your chart signifying your home and family life. On Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday, Venus will be at critical degrees—points where planets have more energy—making these dates significant for your home and hearth. On Saturday, Venus conflicts with warrior Mars, stirring up frustration in your relationships. The new Moon in Virgo on Sunday, joined with messenger Mercury, will help you communicate what you need from your partners and friends. On Sunday, Venus moves into Scorpio, entering the sector of your chart associated with creativity and dating.

During Virgo season, you are mindful of what you have and what you value most. When the Sun—Leo’s honest and warm ruling planet—transits through Virgo—the attentive civil servant of the zodiac—it is embodied by the lyrics of iconic Leo, J.Lo: “My love don’t cost a thing.” The new Moon in Virgo on Sunday will put you in touch with the real, non-monetary value of your attention. As communication planet Mercury joins the Sun in Virgo on Wednesday, you’re entering a phase where asking for money—or whatever it is you need to supplement your life—comes easily. On Sunday morning, Venus, the planet of love, money, and values, begins to transit the domestic sector of your chart as it enters Scorpio, putting you in touch with the aesthetics of your home.

