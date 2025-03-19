What Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Told Kanye West in Leaked Prison Call

Diddy doesn’t have a ton of peers on his side these days, after being jailed on some serious sex crimes charges, but apparently, he can count on Kanye West for support and for “taking care” of his family while he’s behind bars.

In a new clip shared on X (formerly Twitter), the two disgraced rappers have a conversation, with Diddy expressing his appreciation over the self-professed Nazi being supportive of him. “When I see you to your face,” Diddy said, “I’m gonna be able to hug and thank you and show you for the rest of your life how much you appreciated.”

Videos by VICE

Diddy went on to claim that he always “spoke up” for others and was grateful that Ye returned the favor. “I ain’t bitter or nothing,” he said. “I’m just telling it like it is.” Agreeing, Ye explained that he was eager for the two of them to present an untied front in support of artists who have been “taken in by this fame, media, music.”

What Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Said in Leaked Prison Call With Kanye West

Ye’s comments resonated with the Bad Boy Records co-founder, who mourned the loss of friends who distanced themselves after he was accused of widespread sexual misconduct and assault. “I really thought that,” Diddy said. “But right now, you are the only family I got. The only family I see.”

Diddy then praised Ye for helping out his family while he’s been in prison. “I just want to thank you so much for taking care of my kids. Ain’t nobody reach out to them, ain’t nobody call,” Diddy said, adding that he appreciated Ye taking his sons under his “wing” over the past several months.

Diddy is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York City, on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and has been denied bail multiple times. His trial is set to start on May 5, 2025.

Additionally, Diddy is also facing numerous civil lawsuits stemming from alleged sexual misconduct and assault.