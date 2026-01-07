When Delulu Returns to Fortnite in January 2026

Fortnite’s Delulu was a limited-time weekend game mode that became overwhelmingly popular with fans in the community. Utilizing proximity chat and unique mechanics that transformed players into spectator ghost spirits after death instead of kicking them back to the lobby, the mode quickly became a fan-favorite. While many were sad with Delulu’s departure, there is good news – it’s returning to Fortnite in January 2026, and we now have official confirmation on when!

Fortnite Delulu is Returning in January 2026 – Here’s When

In Fortnite Delulu, players utilize proximity chat to squad up with other players and forge alliances on the fly. And if you’re betrayed by allies, or meet your doom through other means? You simply return as a ghost to hang out with others, spectating the game and even assisting remaining players with loot from the afterlife.

Videos by VICE

However, as Delulu has primary been a limited-time weekend-only game mode, there are windows where it is unavailable for players. This results in a lot of confusion and questions about why they are unable to try the game mode out, or when it will be coming back.

Fortnite Delulu fans will be delighted to know that there isn’t much longer to wait until they can dive into more matches. It has now been confirmed that Delulu returns to Fortnite on Friday, January 16, at 9 AM ET. This has been confirmed as of the Fortnite in-game countdown screen for the mode.

Delulu’s return arrives eleven days from the last available play session. Players who have been eager to jump into the chaos will want to make the most of this opportunity, though. As Delulu tends to only be a weekend-exclusive game mode, it can be presumed that it will only be available until Monday January 19.

However, there’s the chance that if Delulu continues to prove itself to be a popular option among Fortnite players, that the devs may consider extended timeframes for playable periods, or perhaps even eventually making it a permanent mode, such as LEGO Fortnite, Fortnite Festival, Rocket Racing, and other similar additions.