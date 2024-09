Canadian indie rock heroes Wolf Parade announced a return to social media this year along with a few reunion shows. Now they’ve made their official comeback with a new EP. Simply titled EP 4, it consists of four new tracks of anthemic jams the way only these guys can do it. Listen to EP 4 below. Welcome back, boys.

Phil Witmer has yelled along to “I’ll Believe in Anything” for years waiting for this moment. Follow him on Twitter.