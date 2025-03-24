Your Anxiety Might Be Making You Broke

I know it’s hard to hear, but according to recent research, the sadder you are, the less money you’ll make.

Seems a bit unfair, right? It’s a negative cycle: you’re struggling with money, so naturally, you’re feeling down in the dumps about it, stressed out and just trying to make ends meet. But because of the negative emotions you’re experiencing—which are completely valid, by the way—you might be making your financial situation even worse.

Videos by VICE

Apparently, though, the negativity precedes the loss of income—at least, according to a study published in the Journal of Financial Counseling and Planning.

Your Sadness Is Making You Poor

“The study, based on a sample of 993 U.S. adults, discovered that emotions such as contentment and love positively influence financial outcomes, while negative emotions like anxiety and loneliness tend to have the opposite effect,” said Shane Enete, lead study author and associate professor of finance at Biola University, per Forbes.

According to the study abstract, “The purpose of this article is to show that emotions matter when predicting the financial well-being of U.S. households. The broaden and build theory (BBT) was used to predict that positive emotions would be positively associated with financial well-being and negative emotions would be negatively associated with financial well-being.”

The study found that positive emotions like contentment, love, and joy contribute to financial success, while negative emotions like anxiety, sadness, anger, and loneliness can chip away at financial stability.

Look, we’re only human—we can’t be happy and positive all the time. Not to mention, many of us are trapped in a system that makes it nearly impossible to even afford groceries while hustling at work each day. But that’s another story for another day.

Typically, however, it’s the way we respond to our negative emotions that impacts our finances.

“These negative emotions create a negative feedback loop, since people who are chronically trying [to] protect themselves from perceived dangers will experience shots of sadness, anxiety, anger, and loneliness as they recede, which then cultivates more financial loss as they do not engage in personal growth, relationship-building, or creative play,” wrote Enete.

The solution? Well, like with many emotional health concerns, it’s important to work with a professional if you’re feeling especially overwhelmed by your day-to-day life.

Additionally, rather than retreating into isolation, try to branch out and network with others, seeking meaningful connections. Also, consider creative solutions to your financial problems, allowing yourself to think outside the box. The more you can cultivate positive emotions and thinking patterns, the better you’ll show up in the world and for yourself