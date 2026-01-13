We Picked a THC Drink for Every Zodiac Sign—Which One Is Yours?

Everyone likes getting high a little differently, and astrology is weirdly good at explaining why. Some people want stimulation, some want comfort, some want to disappear into the oblivion of their thoughts. Your zodiac sign can reveal what actually feels enjoyable versus what ruins the experience.

From drinks enhanced with mood-lifting adaptogens to double doses of CBD that bring you down to a peaceful place, there’s a THC drink for every sign. Whether it’s a drink mixer, fizzy seltzer, or THC spirit, add these to your routine to align your aura.

Zodiac Sign Personality Traits PAIRED WITH Their Perfect THC Drinks

Capricorn

Relaxation for you usually comes in the form of something grounded and purposeful. Wasted time or unnecessary drama makes you visibly shut down.

Your Perfect Drink: Cann Spritz

This THC “liqeuer” impressively mimics traditional Aperol, so you can find that familiar deliciousness of an Aperol spritz, but without the hangover (who needs that drama?). It’s the perfect THC drink for chilling with your favorite people or enjoying the fresh air in your own backyard — no reason to complicate things.

Aquarius

You operate on your own wavelength and resist anything that feels prescribed. Being boxed in or told how you “should” be is a hard “no.”

Your Perfect Drink: Cann Social Tonic Starter Pack

With this starter pack, you get to try all of Cann’s signature flavors: Grapefruit Rosemary, Blood Orange Cardamom, and Lemon Lavender. These are not your basic, been-done-a-million-times flavor combinations, so you get to taste something creative and get away from those stale, everyday flavors.

Pisces

“La La Land” has been your favorite mental vacation spot since you were born. Imagination is your superpower. Harsh energy or rigid structure holds no space in your life.

Your Perfect Drink: Upstate Elevator Yuzu Lemonade Spritz

Lean into some much-needed alone time with this airy and ethereal THC spritz enhanced with calming adaptogens. This drink melts the stress away so you can feel free and refreshed in yourself and shake off all those icky feelings that come with your tougher days.

Aries

You need to keep moving in order for things to be interesting. Sitting still for too long makes everything feel irritating for no real reason.

Your Perfect Drink: cbdMD Delta-9 THC Drink Mixer

This drink mixer is the ideal way for you to get stoned on the go and maintain a happy high. You can go for the unflavored version and mix it into anything, from your morning coffee to your final nightcap. Or get the punchy and flavorful cherry mixer for something that will perk you up when you’re out and about.

Taurus

Comfort is everything, and once it’s achieved, it’s protected at all costs. Disruptions, rushing, or unnecessary effort immediately ruin your mood. You take pleasure very seriously.

Your Perfect Drink: Mood Euphoric Nano THC Syrup.

With this THC syrup, you can sink into that feeling of comfort and let all your worries go. This soothing formula creates a full-body high that will have you floaty and tingly from your head to your toes, so you can truly unwind and find some peace.

Gemini

Your mind is always active, and you’re happiest when something interesting is happening. Stagnant energy or forced stillness makes you itchy in ways you can’t explain.

Your Perfect Drink: BRĒZ OG Lemon Elderflower Social Tonic

Nothing revs your mind quite like these social tonics. They’re formulated with an uplifting and energizing blend of Lion’s Mane extract, CBD, and THC, creating a buzzy feeling that can take you anywhere. It’s the perfect THC drink for flexing your creative muscles, whether that means analyzing the mind-bending movie you just watched or starting a new craft project.

Cancer

Emotions guide your worldly experience more than logic. Feeling safe and understood matters more to you than being right.

Your Perfect Drink: Wana Lemonade

With this THC lemonade, you get exactly what you came for. No surprises or plot twists, just a delicious lemonade that puts you in a gentle state of euphoria without making you too sleepy. It coats you in a sense of peace and serenity, so you can enjoy a cheerful mood that makes every situation feel easygoing.

Leo

You light up when you’re enjoying yourself and expect the room to meet you there. Being overlooked or minimized kills your mood faster than anything.

Your Perfect Drink: Mood Cannabis Sodas and Seltzers

Keep things interesting with this variety pack of sodas and seltzers that never get boring. You get four mouthwatering flavors, each one distinct and impossible to resist. Made with 10mg Delta-9 THC and 10mg CBD, they help you get baked faster so you can let the good times roll sooner rather than later.

Virgo

Order and “knowing what to expect” are your comfort zones. You want a plan. If you can’t get details or put it in your calendar, it’s probably not your thing.

Your Perfect Drink: Cann Cranberry Sage Social Tonic

The elevated taste of cranberry and sage together will suit your high expectations without throwing you any curveballs. It’s a sophisticated flavor that delivers an effortlessly enjoyable high, with a double dose of CBD to keep you relaxed and ready for whatever you had (very thoughtfully) planned out that day.

Libra

You’re tuned into the atmosphere and care very deeply about how things feel. If you feel tension, awkwardness, or aggressive energy, you want to disappear.

Your Perfect Drink: SOUL Out of Office Cucumber Melon Lime

Take things down a notch with this 5mg THC and 10mg CBD drink that has a soothing and sweet flavor. The balanced profile rivals the best cocktails, and keeps things melon-mellow and cucumber-cool. And the extra CBD ensures there’s no anxiousness in sight.

Scorpio

You want experiences that make you feel truly alive. Shallow interactions or fake enthusiasm feel pointless, and honestly? Insulting.

Your Perfect Drink: cbdMD Herbal Oasis Mango Bliss

This juicy, tropical-flavored beverage brings the fun and flair to whatever kind of day you’re having. Formulated with mood-lifting mushrooms that give you a buzzy, carefree vibe, this beverage puts a spring in your step and sunshine in the sky so you thrive in the present moment.

Sagittarius

You feel most like yourself when you have nothing (or no one) to hold you back. Too many rules or emotional expectations make you want to bolt.

Your Perfect Drink: 1906 Off Duty Cannabis Shots

With these unflavored, discreet cannabis shots, no one can tell you where or when to get your high on. Crack one of these into your drink at the bar, pour it into your sleepytime tea, or use them to chill you out before a big meeting. With these, your stoner habits are nobody else’s business, and you can use them however you want to.

