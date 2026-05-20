Weed Breath Is Out, THC Microdose Mints Are In

THC can be infused into basically anything now, but THC breath mints still feel weirdly underrated. The format makes so much sense: discreet, portable, fast, and easy to dose without committing to a full gummy. That’s basically the entire idea behind BATCH’s new Micro Mints. And yes, these are real breath mints that actually freshen up your breath.

Each mint is precisely dosed with only 1mg THC + 1mg CBD, a true microdose. So instead of taking one larger edible and waiting to see how it feels, these are intended to be stacked gradually depending on the kind of experience you want. Take one mint for something subtle. Take a few more if you want a stronger effect. The whole point is control. And a mint format makes a lot of sense for a THC product made for microdosing.

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Gummies can feel bulky, sugary, sticky, and inconvenient to carry around once the weather gets hot. Mints solve most of those problems immediately. These Batch Micro Mints come in a slim little tin you can slide into your pocket, purse, backpack, or car center console without worrying about them melting into one giant blob. The packaging also looks unsuspecting, almost identical to regular breath mints, which makes these feel much more low maintenance than carrying around a bag of gummies with obnoxious packaging.

The faster onset time is another big part of the appeal. BATCH says the Micro Mints kick in around 15 to 30 minutes, which is quicker than a lot of traditional edibles that can take closer to an hour or more to fully land. That shorter window makes it easier to pace yourself without constantly wondering if and when the edible is finally going to hit. Unlike gummies that rely entirely on digestion, these can also work a little sublingually if you let the mint sit under your tongue before dissolving completely. The result feels faster and lighter. The 1:1, THC to CBD ratio helps balance out the effects. Even if you stack several mints, the CBD helps smooth things out so the feeling stays more controlled and functional instead of becoming too buzzy.

Microdosing has become one of the easiest entry points into cannabis products. For a lot of people, trying THC for the first time no longer means eating a heavily infused rice krispie treat or hitting a vape too hard. Products like Micro Mints make the experience feel way more approachable and customizable. They’re also useful for daily consumers taking a tolerance break or easing themselves back into THC gradually instead of jumping straight into higher doses and potencies again.

The sugar-free aspect makes these feel much cleaner than a lot of candy-style edibles on the market. No giant sour gummy coating or melted fruit chew texture. And definitely no carrying around what looks like a bag of candy in your pocket all day. And unlike some “microdose” products that still start around 5mg THC, BATCH actually commits to the concept here. One Micro Mint is genuinely a microdose.

There’s also something very modern about the overall packaging design. This doesn’t really look like a traditional weed product. They feel closer to the convenience and portability of gum and Tic-Tacs, but just made around THC instead. There’s something refreshing about a THC product you can casually keep next to your regular gum and mints.