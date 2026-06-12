Best Dating and Hookup Apps for Every Kind of Situationship

If you use dating apps, you know something strange happened around 2021. Dating apps sort of, died? And now, in 2026, any app that has a social element is a hookup app. Whether you’re on TikTok or Instagram, or on an app marketed as a dating app, anything is fair game when the dating pool has piss in it.

Also, using a dating app meant for people as niche as you is sometimes your best bet – especially if you’re queer. There is a catch, however. Any social app is going to reflect IRL dating culture, and unfortunately, bots and specimens that look like they just crawled on the Earth are going to be mixed into your dating pool, too.

Videos by VICE

Thankfully, the tech world has gifted this space a few new features that actually make sex and dating easier. Others not so much. No matter which app you’re on these days, you will come into contact with bots. It’s unavoidable. Thankfully, they’re so shitty they’re very easy to spot.

Keep reading for hookup and dating apps that made the cut.

The Best Hookup and dating Apps at a Glance

Best App for Virtual Hookups: AdultFriendFinder

AdultFriendFinder Best App for Kink and Alternative Lifestyles: Feeld

Feeld Best App for Casual Hookups: Tinder

Tinder Best App for Women, Hookups, and Situationships:

Best App for Gay Cruising 30+: Grindr

Grindr Best App for Gay Cruising: Sniffies

Sniffies Best App for LGBTQ+ Users: HER

How we evaluated these apps

Earning the title of “Best Hookup App” or “Best Dating App” in 2026 comes with years of testing. We’ve personally tested 6 of the 7 apps on this list—yes, even AdultFriendFinder. For example, I’ve been on Feeld for three years now and have met multiple kinky partners on the app. Hinge? My favorite spot to secure summer situationships. Grindr? That map has gotten several of the homies laid… for years. Sniffies is the only one we haven’t personally tested, but according to online reviews, it’s on its way to unseat Grindr…

During these reviews, we look for apps that aren’t completely inundated by bots (although each app had some), the ability to actually meet people and get our rocks off, or fall in love. Both are possible despite the clusterfuck that is dating right now. Don’t get discouraged!!!

Best app for Virtual Hookups: AdultFriendFinder

Looking for a shame-free space to explore desire? Have unconventional kinks? Well, twenty years later, AdultFriendFinder is still alive and thriving — depending on what you’re looking for. It’s not going to gift you your next love story, but it’ll definitely gift you your next FWB.

Unlike Tinder and Feeld, it’s not a swipe-based app. Instead, you join a free online hub categorized by the spiciest desires on the web. The most refreshing part: shyness doesn’t seem to exist on AdultFriendFinder. Everyone’s very open about why they’re there, and they have pics to prove it.

Inside the community section, you’ll find a huuge catalog of live webcam streams, chat rooms, private messaging, blogs, interest groups, and an activity feed that makes it feel more like a sex-positive social network than a dating app. If you have a type and often feel weird being vocal about it, the sign-up process gets that out of the way with questions like “body type” and “sexual orientation.”

That said, it comes with caveats. The user experience looks just like you’d expect from a website created in the 90s. I guess it’s so effective there’s no need to fix what’s working, but if you frequent apps like Hinge or Tinder, this will look outdated in comparison. Also, they’ve had a few data breaches in the past, but have since upped their security; still, be careful.

AdultFriendFinder at a Glance

Best for: Virtual hookups, sexting, and exploring niche interests

Virtual hookups, sexting, and exploring niche interests Vibe: Horny, direct, and refreshingly shameless

Horny, direct, and refreshingly shameless What you’ll find: Webcam shows, chat rooms, blogs, groups, and private messaging

Webcam shows, chat rooms, blogs, groups, and private messaging Not ideal for: Finding a long-term relationship or polished app design

Finding a long-term relationship or polished app design Price: Free to browse, with premium upgrades available

Read my full review of AdultFriendFinder.

Best App for Kink and Alternative Lifestyles: Feeld

Whether you’re poly or monogamous, kinky or vanilla, goth or Y2K, honest to God, you’ll find something—or someone—on this app. As the Queen of Side Quests (aka random hookups when I need to feel something), trust me when I say you’ll find everyone from your type to the ones out of your league. I am not blowing smoke up your ass. Have you ever seen a couple that’s met on Feeld? I was once in that category, and the amount of “How did they pull” jokes was becoming increasingly offensive.

If you’re queer, i.e., pansexual, bi, or genderqueer, you’ll find a good range of potential lovers here. Honestly, out of allpredominantly straight apps, this is your best bet.

Feeld is all about sex positivity, a.k.a. not yucking someone else’s yum. That’s why everything unconventional and kinky thrives here. You can go about the app a couple of ways.

You can swipe left for no and right for yes. Or, you can get a premium account called Majestic, which allows you to scroll through the list of people who have already liked you. That way, if you like them, you automatically match. There are also “pings” where users basically skip the line and write to you directly. In my experience, this is your best corner of the app for a quick linkup.

Feeld at a Glance

Best for: Kink, ethical non-monogamy, queer dating, and open-minded exploration

Kink, ethical non-monogamy, queer dating, and open-minded exploration Vibe: Hot, artsy, and surprisingly inclusive—the app equivalent of the cool person at the party

Hot, artsy, and surprisingly inclusive—the app equivalent of the cool person at the party What you’ll find: Singles, couples, queer folks, polycules, and people who are refreshingly upfront about what they want

Singles, couples, queer folks, polycules, and people who are refreshingly upfront about what they want Standout feature: Majestic lets you see who already likes you, while Pings help you cut to the chase

Majestic lets you see who already likes you, while Pings help you cut to the chase Not ideal for: Traditional dating expectations or anyone seeking a strictly vanilla experience

Traditional dating expectations or anyone seeking a strictly vanilla experience Price: Free to use, with optional Majestic premium upgrades

Best App for Casual Hookups: Tinder

Like them? Swipe right. Not interested? Swipe left. The app that started it all… You might be thinking, “Damn, Tinder’s still alive?” Yup. And thriving to be honest. This is best for older Gen Z and millennials looking to get a nut off.

Tinder is the original hookup app since 2012, but for a few years, people were meeting the love of their life on there, too.It’s changed quite a bit since its inception in terms of features (cue the double dates feature that’s divided Tinder users), but it remains an app for those looking to fuck.

Speaking of features, the number of profiles you can swipe through lowkey gamifies the connection by showing just how many options are available. You could stand in the middle of a party, open the app, and find someone to go home with. Or, you could secure fun before even leaving the house.

Add in travel? And it was a free-for-all. But the Tinder hype died down after the shitshow that was The Tinder Swindler, but that hasn’t stopped people from using the app entirely.

Currently, the app’s Passport feature is giving lovers a chance to connect without ever actually visiting or fuckign their way through a city. If you do plan to travel, though, you can set up appointments before ever hopping on a plane. (Traveling for work? Use this).

Don’t want your coworkers seeing you as they swipe? Turn on incognito mode. I use this all the time, and it doesn’t affect the quality of matches at all.

Or, go to one of their IRL events and see for yourself.

Tinder at a Glance

Best for: Casual hookups, spontaneous meetups, and sheer volume of options

Casual hookups, spontaneous meetups, and sheer volume of options Vibe: Fast, flirty, and a little chaotic—the digital equivalent of last call at the bar

Fast, flirty, and a little chaotic—the digital equivalent of last call at the bar What you’ll find: Endless swiping, nearby singles, Passport travel matches, and the occasional “how are they still single?” surprise

Endless swiping, nearby singles, Passport travel matches, and the occasional “how are they still single?” surprise Standout feature: Passport lets you scope out connections in other cities before you even pack your suitcase, while Incognito Mode keeps your profile under the radar

Passport lets you scope out connections in other cities before you even pack your suitcase, while Incognito Mode keeps your profile under the radar Not ideal for: People who hate swipe culture or want a slower, more intentional dating experience

People who hate swipe culture or want a slower, more intentional dating experience Price: Free to use, with paid tiers that unlock extras like Passport, Incognito Mode, and boosted visibility

Best app for Women, Hookups, and Situationships:

Hinge isn’t listed as a hookup app, but if you spend a few minutes on the app, you’ll quickly realize it is. Hinge is “the app meant to be deleted,” and believe me when I say, so many of my friends have met their spouses on this app…. After months of being fuck buddies they swore they’d never date.

Using Hinge is pretty straightforward and works just like Tinder’s swipe. Left for no, right for yes. It even has features that honestly wingman for you, but more on that later.

As for wingman abilities, it does a lot to connect you with others, like letting you know who you’re most compatible with. But then it also tracks thoughtfulness and ghosters to keep the quality of connections high. Tend to match with people and collect them in the messages section? They’ll block you from matching with anyone until you fix that ratio. Struggle with picking the first link? You can make a prompt with options so when people match with you, they can pick your first link. If you struggle with connecting the dots or talking yourself out of connections, you might like Hinge.

Hinge at a Glance

Best for: Women seeking hookups that could accidentally turn into something more

Women seeking hookups that could accidentally turn into something more Vibe: Polished, intentional, and full of people saying they “don’t do casual” before catching feelings anyway

Polished, intentional, and full of people saying they “don’t do casual” before catching feelings anyway What you’ll find: Prompt-based profiles, compatibility suggestions, surprisingly decent conversations, and plenty of situationships in disguise

Prompt-based profiles, compatibility suggestions, surprisingly decent conversations, and plenty of situationships in disguise Standout feature: The app actively nudges better behavior with compatibility recommendations, conversation prompts, and limits on serial match collectors and chronic ghosters

The app actively nudges better behavior with compatibility recommendations, conversation prompts, and limits on serial match collectors and chronic ghosters Not ideal for: People looking for purely no-strings-attached encounters or endless swiping with zero effort

People looking for purely no-strings-attached encounters or endless swiping with zero effort Price: Free to use, with premium plans that offer advanced filters and additional insights

Best App for Gay Cruising 30+: Grindr

Ah, the home of cruisers, DL gays, bisexuals, and beyond. At brunch? Or maybe the gym? You’re bound to find your next fuck on Grinder.

Grindr is based on location, so it’s basically become virtual cruising for our generation. When you open the app, you’ll find a map of everyone available. What they like, what they look like, and an idea of how far you’ll be traveling for sex. It won’t put your exact address out there, though. No worries, it’ll list your approximate location and tell your potential something along the lines of “500 ft away.”

Oh, and as for pictures… not everyone adds them, and you can imagine why. The app’s algorithm will ask you which “tribe” you belong to, which is a Grindr way of asking if you are a Bear, Twink, Jock, Geek, Discreet, or something more niche.

If you’re using the Right Now feature, it’ll notify users via the map where you’re at and that you’re down to fuck. If you’re not interested in broadcasting your sexuality, you can make discreet posts with pictures to attract your next lover.

We will warn you, though, if you’re DL, be mindful of your app’s ping. The “bloop” sound is your notification ping, and this has notoriously gotten people caught up, so… just a heads up.

Grindr at a Glance

Best for: Gay, bi, and queer men seeking hookups, cruising, and no-nonsense connections

Gay, bi, and queer men seeking hookups, cruising, and no-nonsense connections Vibe: Fast, direct, and unapologetically horny—the digital version of locking eyes across the room

Fast, direct, and unapologetically horny—the digital version of locking eyes across the room What you’ll find: Nearby singles, DL guys, tribe filters, discreet profiles, and people who know exactly what they’re looking for

Nearby singles, DL guys, tribe filters, discreet profiles, and people who know exactly what they’re looking for Standout feature: Location-based matching and the Right Now feed make finding immediate connections almost ridiculously efficient

Location-based matching and the Right Now feed make finding immediate connections almost ridiculously efficient Not ideal for: People seeking a traditional dating experience, lengthy courtship, or lots of hand-holding

People seeking a traditional dating experience, lengthy courtship, or lots of hand-holding Price: Free to use, with premium plans that unlock advanced filters, expanded grids, and extra privacy controls

Best app for Gay Cruising: Sniffies

Sniffies is like the newer, younger version of Grindr, but it’s still for gay and bi men. While we didn’t personally test Sniffies, we did chat with queer men who did, sourced through all of Reddit, and the final verdict is: fuck yes.

Just like its counterpart, Grindr, this is location-based and not left-slash-right-swipe. This might actually be closer to old-school cruising than Grindr. For example, you don’t need a profile or pictures; you can actually be anonymous, which is quite important for cruising.

The caveat here is the same as with other newer apps: you have to be in a major city to get a good range of matches. In smaller towns and areas, your map may be bare. Another drawback is the app store’s desire to censor Sniffies, so it may sometimes disappear from the app, but, lowkey, that adds to the allure IMO. If you’re relying on the app to fuck, however, not so much.

In comparison to other apps, this is more for queer men than women. So if you’re genderqueer or a lesbian, this app is likely not for you.

Sniffies at a Glance

Best for: Real-time cruising, spontaneous meetups, and skipping the dating-app formalities

Real-time cruising, spontaneous meetups, and skipping the dating-app formalities Vibe: Chaotic, horny, and refreshingly transparent—like Grindr with the volume turned all the way up

Chaotic, horny, and refreshingly transparent—like Grindr with the volume turned all the way up What you’ll find: An interactive map of nearby users, anonymous browsing, discreet encounters, and people looking to meet ASAP

An interactive map of nearby users, anonymous browsing, discreet encounters, and people looking to meet ASAP Standout feature: The map-based interface lets you see exactly where the action is happening, making it one of the fastest ways to connect in real life

The map-based interface lets you see exactly where the action is happening, making it one of the fastest ways to connect in real life Not ideal for: Long conversations, traditional dating, or anyone who prefers taking things slow

Long conversations, traditional dating, or anyone who prefers taking things slow Price: Free to use, with premium upgrades that unlock enhanced filters, incognito features, and additional browsing tools

Best App for LGBTQ+ Users: HER

The dating app for lesbians has evolved past matchmaking – although that’s still important to them. On HER, you have three avenues: dating, finding community-based events, and a secret third thing, depending on whether you can pull. In fact, this might be the most multi-tasking app I’ve been on.

Here, you’ll find people who want to take conversation off of the app and meet IRL quickly – not in a crazy, oh you’re insane kind of way. Moreso, “I’d love to take you out.” The vibe I’ve consistently gotten from HER “dates” is that we’re either the love of each other’s life, or we’ll simply have a good time.

The drawback here is similar to Sniffies: you have to be in a big city or densely populated area to get good matches. And even then, the pool isn’t huge, depending on your type. The good thing is that if you don’t find anyone on the app while swiping, you definitely will at any of its listed events. I guess people want to meet others IRL these days.

HER at a Glance

Best for: LGBTQ+ users seeking dates, friendships, community, and IRL connections

LGBTQ+ users seeking dates, friendships, community, and IRL connections Vibe: Warm, intentional, and refreshingly optimistic—the queer app where people actually seem excited to meet each other

Warm, intentional, and refreshingly optimistic—the queer app where people actually seem excited to meet each other What you’ll find: Dating opportunities, local events, community groups, and women, nonbinary folks, and queer users looking for everything from hookups to forever

Dating opportunities, local events, community groups, and women, nonbinary folks, and queer users looking for everything from hookups to forever Standout feature: HER blends dating with real-world community, making it just as useful for finding your next date as your next queer night out

HER blends dating with real-world community, making it just as useful for finding your next date as your next queer night out Not ideal for: People in rural areas or anyone expecting an endless pool of matches

People in rural areas or anyone expecting an endless pool of matches Price: Free to use, with premium memberships that unlock advanced filters and additional features

Is Paying for a Dating App Worth It?

As if finding sane people to connect with wasn’t tricky enough, some apps require memberships to get the full experience. Unfortunately for our pockets, some memberships are actually helpful.

Take Feeld and Hinge’s premium membership tiers, for example. and Feeld allow you to see who “likes” you when swiping through the app. You also get unlimited likes. It stores these likes in a secret category that’s basically a pool of people who have already expressed interest. This gives you more hits versus misses when investing time to take conversations off the app and actually link up.

Feeld’s Majestic monthly membership is $29.99/month is the most elite in my opinion because it comes with IRL and online experiences. If you live in NY or LA, you’ll find queer and artsy events to attend. Online, you get first looks at their magazine and advice content, which can boost your confidence.

On sites like AdultFriendFinder, you have to pay $24.95/month for the Gold tier to interact with people who DM you. In my opinion, this isn’t worth the monthly price unless you’re already using the Community tab and want to form deeper connections.

All in all, each app is different but memberships do come with worthy perks. It’s up to you to decide which app experience is your fav. (Feeld’s is mine!)