The DaVinci EQ Is Where Quartz Glass Dabbing Meets Touchscreen Tech

I love dabs, but sometimes I want it to be quicker than using a whole setup with a torch and a timer.

So this is where electronic dab rigs like the DaVinci EQ come in. The DaVinci EQ (Electric Quartz) is a concentrates-only e-rig with a quartz atomizer, quartz crucible, on-device touchscreen, USB-C charging, and a precision temperature range from 450°F to 650°F. It starts at $399, which puts it in premium e-rig territory, but still below some flagship dab devices.

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A good e-rig should give you the flavor and water-cooled feel of a glass setup. There are tons of e-rigs to choose from at this point, but while other e-rig brands are basically trying to own that category, the DaVinci EQ is trying to make a slightly different argument: what if an e-rig cared more about quartz-use, touchscreen control, and a cleaner vapor path?

The thing to know right away is that the EQ is not the most casual e-rig I’ve ever used. It looks very nice; it feels sturdy. It has a heavy-duty body and a futuristic little glass tower sitting on top. But it is also more geometric than most e-rigs, which are usually closer to cylindrical. Even the mouthpiece opening has that angular shape. It looks cool, but it can be a little harder to hold, so this reads more like a desktop setup than a device I’d want to casually grip for a whole session.

That is not necessarily a bad thing. It just means the EQ has a clear personality. It feels like DaVinci wanted to make something that looks different from most e-rigs. This is obviously not a pocket dab device, anyway.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Hot Takes

The DaVinci EQ is best for concentrate consumers who care about low-temp flavor, water-cooled vapor, and precise temperature control without needing an app. It is a dedicated e-rig for dabs, not flower, carts, or disposable oils (you can find those in our best cannabis vapes roundup, though).

The biggest win is the quartz and heat control. The deep quartz chamber is clearly built for concentrates, though you may want a longer dab tool to load it comfortably. The EQ heats up fast AF—one of the fastest e-rigs I’ve seen get up to around 500°F—and it handled low-temp dabs nicely. Low temps are where you find out whether a device can manage heat or whether it will just blast your concentrate into a crisp.

The biggest drawback is the shape and interface. The body looks premium, but the geometric design makes it less comfortable to hold in-hand than some other e-rigs. The touchscreen is useful, but it gives Y2K cellphone energy, and the touchscreen can be a little wonky to use if you have bigger fingers.

Best for: Dabbers who want a flavor-first desktop-style e-rig

Dabbers who want a flavor-first desktop-style e-rig Not best for: People who want the easiest handheld shape and portability

People who want the easiest handheld shape and portability Best feature: Fast heat-up with a quartz chamber and touchscreen temperature control

Fast heat-up with a quartz chamber and touchscreen temperature control Biggest drawback: Geometric body and touchscreen can be awkward

Geometric body and touchscreen can be awkward Bottom line: The DaVinci EQ is a clean, smooth, flavor-forward e-rig that feels more like a fancy desktop dab station than a casual handheld rig.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

What Is the DaVinci EQ?

The DaVinci EQ is a concentrates-only electric dab rig. You load concentrate into the quartz crucible, choose your temperature, and inhale water-cooled vapor without using a torch.

The Skyrise Limited Edition comes free with Jacuzzi Collection for a limited time. But on its own, it comes with the EQ base, quartz atomizer, quartz crucible, Skyrise glass bubbler, silicone mouthpiece, and silicone carb cap. The device has a touchscreen to control the temperature or session, so there are no apps to download. I appreciate that because I don’t need every weed device in my life to ask for Bluetooth access.

The temperature range is 450°F to 650°F, which gives you room to go low for flavor or higher for bigger vapor. DaVinci also has a “Smart Paths” feature which allows you to gradually move through temperature ranges during a session. So if you like the idea of starting lower for terps and finishing hotter for vapor, that feature works well here.

Related: What Is Dabbing? A Beginner’s Guide on How to Dab

The EQ is for people who buy decent concentrates and want a rig that treats them like they are worth tasting. It’s not for flower, carts, and not for someone who wants a cheap wax pen they can destroy and replace. This is ultimately an at-home, glass rig replacement.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

How I Tested the DaVinci EQ

I tested the DaVinci EQ on my livestream with rosin across different lower temperatures, paying attention to flavor, vapor production, smoothness, heat-up time, touchscreen controls, battery life, and how easy the device was to load, hold, and clean.

I focused on lower-temp dabs because that is where flavor-forward e-rigs either prove themselves or fall apart. It’s easy to make something hot. It’s harder to make something heat evenly and smoothly without burning off the parts of the dab you actually wanted to taste.

Vapor Quality & Flavor Performance

The EQ definitely hits nicely and smoothly. I’m sure it can rip if you push it hotter.

Quartz is a big part of the appeal. A lot of dabbers already like quartz bangers because quartz can preserve flavor well when used correctly. The EQ brings that idea into an electronic rig: you are loading into a quartz crucible built for controlled heating instead of dropping concentrate into a mystery ceramic chamber and hoping the device does not punish your terps.

At lower temperatures, the vapor is smooth, clean, and terp-forward. This is where the EQ wins me over. If you are using live rosin or anything you actually bought because you care about flavor, start lower. The vapor is not going to smack you in the face immediately, but that is not the point. You get more of the concentrate’s actual profile before the session turns hotter and heavier.

I found my dabs to be lighter with normal-sized dabs, so I’d expect it to be stronger at higher temp settings with larger dabs. I think that’s a fair way to understand the device. The EQ is not weak, but it is not the e-rig I’d buy if my only goal were to take the fattest dabs possible.

The best way to use it is to respect what it is good at: lower temps for flavor, higher temps when you want more vapor, and realistic dab sizes.

Touchscreen & Temperature Control

The touchscreen reminds me of a Y2K cellphone, which I mean as both a compliment and a concern.

It’s cool to have an actual screen on the device. Instead of memorizing colors or clicking through mystery presets, you can see your temperature and control the session directly. That makes the EQ feel more advanced than a lot of e-rigs, and I like not needing an app.

But I do wonder how much the screen runs through battery life, and I don’t think the interface is perfect. If you have bigger fingers, the touchscreen can be a bit wonky. Even with my small fingers I was having trouble scrolling through the temps. It works, but it is not always as effortless as the device wants it to feel.

Still, the control is useful. For flavor, I would start in the lower range, around 450–510°F, for a more balanced dab, I’d move into the 520–570°F range. For bigger clouds and stronger extraction, DaVinci gives you room to go hotter, up to 650°F.

450–510°F: Best for flavor

Best for flavor 520–570°F: Balanced vapor and flavor

Balanced vapor and flavor 580°F and above: Bigger clouds and stronger extraction

Bigger clouds and stronger extraction 650°F: Maximum vapor, less delicacy

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Loading, Cleaning, & Skyrise Glass

You can see the quartz chamber through the water attachments and see the dab itself melt, which made me wonder whether the glass is helping cool the chamber in a way that actually supports the hit.

The glass is a decent size, so it kind of had a similar cooling effect as a full desktop rig or a larger water piece. The vapor feels smoother, the draw feels conditioned, and the whole experience feels more complete.

Loading is simple, but the chamber is deep. That’s good in the sense that it gives the concentrate somewhere to sit, but you may want a longer dab tool so you are not awkwardly trying to reach down into the quartz. Once loaded, the EQ heats up extremely fast. DaVinci lists a 25-second heat-up, but it felt even faster getting up to the 500°F range.

Cleanup is a little elaborate because there are glass pieces involved, but it is generally straightforward. Swab the quartz chamber after each dab while it is still warm enough for residue to move. The modular design helps because the bubbler, crucible, mouthpiece, and other pieces come apart for cleaning. I would still not recommend this to someone who refuses to clean their gear. Concentrates are sticky and will give you shit for poor e-rig hygiene.

The Skyrise limited edition bubbler is one of the main reasons this doesn’t feel like a novelty e-rig. That water attachment is cylindrical which I like for intuitive use. It can also hold more water, which also gives the vapor more water filtration and makes the hit smoother and cooler. DaVinci is offering it up for free if you buy the Jacuzzi edition.

Read more on how to clean your glass properly.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Carry Case, Battery Life, & Charging

The EQ comes with a very nice and heavy-duty carry case, but I have mixed feelings about it.

The bag itself is useful and feels like something you would want with a device this expensive. My issue is the inserts. The cutouts are customized for DaVinci’s own storage tubes/travel jars, which is nice if you are using exactly what DaVinci wants you to use, but less helpful if you want to fit your own jars or accessories. I like a case that protects the device. I don’t love when the organization feels too locked into the brand’s exact ecosystem.

Battery life is one of the EQ’s stronger practical features. DaVinci says there’s up to 50 sessions per charge, though real-world battery life will depend on temperature, session length, and how often you push the device into higher heat.

The USB-C charging is also appreciated. The charging cable the EQ comes with is long unlike most other e-rig cables, and high quality enough that my cat can’t chew through it.

PHoto Credit: Maha Haq

Is the DaVinci EQ Worth It?

The DaVinci EQ is worth it if you want a novelty e-rig from a reputable brand that feels clean, and controlled.

At $399+ it’s not cheap, but the hardware feels serious: quartz crucible, quartz atomizer, touchscreen controls, USB-C charging, and glass water filtration. The main reason to buy it is flavor. If you use good concentrates and care about actually tasting them, the EQ makes sense.

I would not recommend it if you want the most ergonomic e-rig possible. The EQ’s geometric shape is not my favorite for holding.

For the right person, that is the point though. The DaVinci EQ is for dabbers who want a deskstop e-rig that’s smoother, more precise, more terp-forward dab experience without going back to the torch.