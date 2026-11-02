Not Sure What THCA Flower to Try? This Bundle Has 5 Different Strains for $62

Buying flower online can be a gamble, especially when you’re trying a strain for the first time. You might love the genetics but not the flavor, or discover that the relaxing indica you ordered is a little too relaxing.

That’s where MOOD’s Best Buds Bundle comes in. For $62, you get five grams of THCA flower, with one gram each of five different strains. That’s $12.40 per gram, and a pretty convenient way to figure out what you actually like before committing to a bigger bag.

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The lineup covers everything from creative, uplifting hybrids to heavier strains better suited for winding down. And with THC percentages ranging from 16.53% to 26.39%, there’s quite a bit of variety here.

Meet the Five Strains in MOOD’s Best Buds Bundle

Genius Glow (26.39% THC)

Genius Glow is a cross between Trainwreck and Hawaiian, and both strains have a history of delivering more energetic highs. Trainwreck is known for its strong, heady effects, while Hawaiian is typically associated with a happier, more laid-back buzz.

With 26.39% THC, Genius Glow has the highest potency in the bundle. I’d probably save this one for the daytime, especially if I had something creative or social planned. It’s not exactly the strain I’d smoke before climbing into bed.

If you’re someone who enjoys smoking before putting on music, getting into a hobby, or hanging out with friends, Genius Glow might be your pick of the five.

Super Goof (24.08% THC)

Super Goof shares its Black Cherry Punch and Tropicana Cookies genetics with Super Boof, a strain that’s become pretty popular among people who love fruity flower. And it’s easy to see the appeal of that combination.

Black Cherry Punch brings berry sweetness, while Tropicana Cookies is famous for its citrusy, almost orange-juice-like flavor. Together, they’re known for producing a bright, tropical profile with a little funk underneath.

As for the high, expect something more playful than sleepy. Super Boof’s genetics are often associated with a happy, giggly headspace that still leaves room to be social.

Of the five strains, this is the one I’d share with friends.

Counting Sheep (22.28% THC)

Counting Sheep is pretty self-explanatory. This is the strain you save for when you’re done being productive and just want to call it a night.

It’s a cross between Sunset Sherbert and Thin Mint Cookies, giving it that familiar Cookies-family sweetness with a slightly earthy, herbal finish. Both parent strains have relaxing reputations, so it’s no surprise that Counting Sheep leans toward the mellow side.

At 22.28% THC, it sits comfortably in the middle of this lineup potency-wise, but don’t let that number fool you. Depending on how much you smoke, it could still pack a punch.

Personally, I’d keep this one for a night when I’ve already showered, changed into pajamas, and have no intention of leaving the couch.

Slurricane (16.53% THC)

If you’re into grape-forward strains, Slurricane is worth a look. It’s the offspring of Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch, which explains its sweet, fruity profile with hints of berries and earthy spice.

Slurricane has a reputation for being deeply relaxing, sometimes to the point of couch-lock. It tends to be described as the strain that starts off pleasantly mellow before the heavier body effects settle in.

What’s interesting is that it has the lowest THC percentage in the bundle at 16.53%. That’s a good reminder that THC isn’t the only thing worth paying attention to when choosing flower.

I’d put this in the after-dinner category. Maybe you’ve got a movie lined up, maybe you’re ordering takeout. Either way, you’re probably staying home.

Birthday Cake (20.74% THC)

You can’t have a five-strain sampler without throwing something sweet into the mix. Birthday Cake, also known as Birthday Cake Kush, is a cross between Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie.

The name is fitting. This strain is known for its creamy, vanilla-like sweetness mixed with a little fruit and spice. It’s the sort of dessert-inspired flower that makes you want to smell the jar twice.

Birthday Cake is generally described as happy and relaxing, with a bit of an initial mood boost before the body high takes over. It’s also known for bringing on the munchies, which feels appropriate given the name.

At 20.74% THC, it’s right around the middle of the pack. I’d save this one for a Friday night with good food, something to watch, and maybe an actual slice of cake.

Is the Best Buds Bundle Worth Trying?

Five grams for $62 works out to $12.40 per gram, so this isn’t necessarily about getting the absolute cheapest flower. But you get to try a little of everything without having to buy five separate eighths.

I also like that MOOD didn’t just throw five similar strains together. You’ve got the more energetic Genius Glow, the fruity and social Super Goof, two solid nighttime contenders in Counting Sheep and Slurricane, and Birthday Cake somewhere in between.

Of course, strain effects aren’t universal. THC percentages don’t tell the whole story, and your experience can depend on everything from your tolerance to the particular batch you’re smoking.

But if you’re someone who likes switching up their flower based on the occasion, or you’re still figuring out what strains you enjoy, this is a fun way to explore.