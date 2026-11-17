Spiced apple cider is literally a drink, but when I saw a holiday edition weed vape in that flavor? Push the hard cider aside. I’m getting high off this instead.

TribeTokes made it as a cartridge and a disposable. Both hold a gram of THCA live resin and list for $60. Through December 10, VICE readers can use an exclusive code, VICE25 at checkout for 25% off. That takes either one down to $45.

Videos by VICE

The cider flavor is only around for the fall. I can totally picture an apple-flavored vape. I’ve even used an apple to smoke weed out of it back in the day. But spiced cider is a much more specific vibe to promise. If you’re going to call it cider, I want the baked apple and whatever spices have been simmering in the pot with it.

How Do You Make Weed Taste Like Cider?

The brown sugar is where I have questions. Cinnamon and clove, sure. But brown sugar on the exhale? That’s a hell of a tasting note for a vape. TribeTokes says that’s when the baked apple shows up, too, once you get past the cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg.

The oil is THCA live resin with a blend of plant terpenes added to it. Spiced Apple Cider is the name of that blend. The main terpene is beta-caryophyllene, which is naturally found in actual cloves and black pepper, so at least I know where they got the clove part.

I Went Looking for the THC Number

There’s a big 91% on the front of the Certificate of Analysis (CoA). That’s all the cannabinoids in the vape oil added together. On page two of the lab report, it says THCA 70.6%. The 62.1% is the lab’s estimate of total delta-9 THC if all that THCA converted. The number I didn’t expect was 10% CBDA. That’s the second biggest share of the batch.

Read the lab report. And read our explainer on THCA vs. THC to learn more on their differences.

Hit The Cart or the Disposable?

If you vape a lot, I’d get the cart. Especially if you’ve already got a 510 battery rolling around in a drawer. Screw it on and you’re set. Once you’ve gone through the gram, you can keep using the same battery with whatever cart you buy next.

If you’re mostly here because a cider vape sounds fun and you want the easiest way to try it, I’d get the disposable. The battery is already built in. You take it out of the box and pull (inhale). And if it stops hitting while there’s still oil in there, you can easily recharge it with a USB-C cord. I’d be annoyed to lose the last of my $45 cider vape oil to a dead battery.

What I’m Bringing to Holiday Dinners

TribeTokes only made this one for the fall, so I’d get it while it’s still on the menu. I’ve already smoked weed out of an apple. I’m curious to see how they did it the other way around.

I could swap my hard cider for the weed cider vape this Thanksgiving. Or I could see how they pair. I happen to love getting a little crossfaded, and if you knew my family, you’d understand why I’m leaning toward both.

Just don’t forget to use the code VICE25 for 25% off at checkout.