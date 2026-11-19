How long until Black Friday is re-christened Black November? The deals start earlier every year. What was once a single day after Thanksgiving for in-person stampedes and sanctioned consumerist combat grew a twin in Cyber Monday, and then the two joined into a long sales weekend, and now the “early Black Friday” deals are extra early, indeed. Here are the best I’ve found that are live so far.

Some early deals have already died, but they’ve been replaced by other good ones that popped up since then. I left out the deals that aren’t very good, and the stuff that I know will go on a bigger sale in the coming days—so stay tuned for more of the very best deals to be added (or swapped out).

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AMAZON’s bEst Early Black Friday gaming deals

You’re serious enough about your gaming that the PlayStation 5’s standard DualSense controller isn’t cutting it for you. The Sony PlayStation DualSense Edge Wireless Controller just went on sale for $169 ($31 off). It has adjustable analog stick dead zones, two programmable back paddle buttons, and adjustable trigger stops for quicker firing in shooter games, plus the ability to set different profile setups for multiple people, each with their own customizations saved. It also has a leg up in longevity over the standard DualSense because of the ability to replace the analog sticks on the Edge if they start to drift (lose accuracy as they age).

Here’s one for you PC gamers out there. You know how when you get a really big monitor and the edges are kind of hard to see because the damn thing is so just so wide? That’s the appeal for the Samsung 40″ Odyssey G7 Curved Gaming Monitor. The edges curve toward you so that you can see them not at an extreme angle, which would otherwise make the colors look washed out.

This baby has been one of my all-time favorite gaming mice since I picked one up for myself in 2020. Sure, the Logitech G305 Lightspeed isn’t the latest and greatest. But it’s been ultra-comfortable for me to use for many pain-free hours, accurate and jitter-free, and has just a one-millisecond response time. For all summer it’s been $30 “on sale,” and so it selling for $27 ($23 below its retail price) isn’t the greatest deal, but it’s a great mouse for a stellar price.

tech deals

These Beats Studio Pro were already on a decent early Black Friday deal at $200. Now they just went on sale for $140. That’s more than 50% off, because they usually go for $300. Sand grey, khaki, and light blue save you $10 more than the already good deal on the other colorways.

The Apple MacBook Air M5 is my stock answer when somebody asks me what’s the best MacBook for them. It has the same chip as the MacBook Pro M5 base model. So what if it gives up a little cooling performance. It’s lighter and a whole lot cheaper. And it’s even cheaper right now at $1,149 ($150 off).

Make the holidays extra special this year. No, really, make them special, as in get off your butt and start 3D printing holiday decorations with the Bambu Lab P1S Combo 3D Printer. It’s $480 ($80 off) ahead of Black Friday.

home deals

Ho-ho-holy shit, here it is. Every year around this time, the elusive KitchenAid stand mixers go on a major sale and people snap them up like Hungry Hungry Hippos at a Golden Corral. They rarely go on sale the rest of the year. Now you can get the KitchenAid Artisan 5 qt. Tilt-Head Mixer for $350 ($150 off). I love mine. It lives on my countertop in Empire Red, a place of honor in my kitchen.

Usually I say to just buy the non-smart version of the Coway Airmega 250 air purifier, but in a quirk of internet sales pricing, the smart version (the 250S) is on sale for significantly cheaper at $260 ($190 off). How good is this air purifier? I’ve tested and reviewed air purifiers for six years, and this is the one I keep in my living room year round.

Don’t want to spend the next power outage in a blackout, huddled under a blanket and eating ramen straight out of the packet? The EcoFlow Gen4 3800 solar-powered generator puts out 3800W of power to run a refrigerator, space heater, microwave or convection oven, and lamps, while also keeping phones and tablets charged. It’s on sale for $1,699. That’s $500 cheaper than the retail price. Let’s not overlook the fact that EcoFlow just released this thing two weeks ago. It’s brand new.