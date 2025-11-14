3 Classic “Dad Rock” Songs That My Kids Secretly Love

I’m not like a regular dad, I’m a cool dad. I grew up on nu-metal, hardcore, death metal, punk, metalcore, screamo, aaaaaand… what is now affectionately known as “dad rock.”

Back in the early 2000s, though, it was just radio rock. Creed, 3 Doors Down, Nickelback, Puddle of Mudd… I mean, yeah, our dads liked them too, but that wasn’t dissuasive. Hell, if anything, it was because of boomer dads raising millennials on bands like Van Halen, Guns N’ Roses, and Soundgarden that created this monster.

Now, I’m the dad, and I’m the one who is largely responsible for my kids’ introduction to music. In addition to bands like Metallica, Fall Out Boy, and My Chemical Romance, we also have a healthy dose of traditional “dad rock” on our repeat playlist, including these tracks.

“Coming Undone” by Korn

Now this one, I probably have TikTok to thank for making its way into our regular rotation.

I come more from the “Blind” and “Freak on a Leash” era of Korn, so it was a big surprise to me that my 12-year-old kid was a fan of “Coming Undone”. Truthfully, I think I like this song more now after listening to it with her than I did when it first came out back in 2005.

“Break Stuff” by Limp Bizkit

So… I tend to have a little bit of a road rage problem. In response, my daughter developed this habit of turning on “Break Stuff” anytime she can tell I’m growing irritated with stupid drivers who think their car didn’t come with a f***ing turn signal. (I’m a work in progress.)

Honestly, it’s become a tool to help me keep my temper down, which I value greatly. Now, we regularly listen to it, unironically, and she knows all the words, much to her grandparents’ chagrin.

“Kiss Me Where It Smells Funny” by Bloodhound Gang

Look, I’m not proud of this one and, frankly, I’m not taking responsibility for it. This one relies solely on my good buddy Jayson, who is the biggest Bloodhound Gang fan you’ll find this side of the Mississippi.

Back around 2020, our families both moved into the same Oregon apartment complex. All of us transplants (they from Colorado and we from Tennessee), we became quick friends after discovering that our daughters, who are close in age, had become friends at school.

Of course, after meeting, we bonded over what else? Music. Jay is just a little older than me, so our music origins are fairly similar. Over the years, we have seen several dad rock-adjacent bands together, like Static-X, Sevendust, and Deftones (I’m so sorry for lumping you in here, Deftones).

One of the greatest rock concert stories that Jay has is the time he saw The Bloodhound Gang back in Denver. I won’t go into all the details here, for the sake of not incriminating anyone. Suffice it to say, a very wild time was had by all.

This is why, when I discovered that my kid had been listening to Jimmy Pop and crew, specifically this song, I immediately knew Jay was to blame. Thanks, Jay.