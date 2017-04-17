Acid Attack in London Nightclub Leaves 12 People Injured

At least 12 people were hospitalized after being injured at a London nightclub early on Monday morning after an attacker reportedly sprayed them with a “strong acidic substance.” Two victims in their twenties have remain hospitalized in serious but stable condition, the Guardian reports.

The London Metropolitan Police have not caught the suspected male attacker, and believe the substance was sprayed in the faces of two men after an argument broke out in the Mangle E8 nightclub in Dalston.

Videos by VICE

“The only information that we have is that it was an unknown corrosive substance thrown within the nightclub,” said a London Fire Brigade spokeswoman. “It was identified by a PH paper test as a strong acidic substance.”

400 people were evacuated from the club after the attack, which happened during a Lovejuice party over the Easter bank holiday weekend. Surrounding roads were closed after the fire department, the police, ambulances, and police, and a hazardous area response team arrived at the scene.

“It was like a war—the police were everywhere,” said a witness in an interview with the Press Association. “I just saw a lot of people complaining, there were a lot of staff around … a lot of people were crying.”

Earlier this month, two parents and their two-year-old child were assaulted in Islington in a suspected acid attack; the police have since launched an investigation.

Follow Alexander on Twitter.

