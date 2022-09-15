VICE
I Went to an Afghan Hound Show Where the Dogs Had Better Hair than Humans

Lévrier afghan
This article originally appeared on VICE France.

I’m from Cérilly, a small town in the middle of France where there’s generally not much to do. So when I happened upon a flyer advertising a dog show for Afghan hounds and Salukis – Persian sighthounds of similar appearance – my heart skipped a beat. Clearly, I had to go.

Having never seen these glamorous dogs in real life, I set out on my mission all starry-eyed. My destination: the local exhibition park, a big green space dominated by a building that looks like an abandoned factory, inexplicably decorated with flags of the world. I spot Afghan hounds and Salukis as far as the eye could see, all here with their owners for one common goal: to compete in a two-day beauty contest and a race.

Afghan hound show – man in a blue jacket and jeans standing next to a fluffy beige dog sat atop a blue table next to a white car.
Afghan hound show – table covered in prizes, including metals and green cloaks.

So what exactly is an Afghan hound? The dog breed originated in Afghanistan, where they were used for their exceptional speed, quick thinking and panoramic vision to hunt down all sorts of prey – hare, gazelles, wolves and even snow leopards. Their majestic coat evolved as an adaptation to the unforgiving climate of mountainous Afghanistan. 

Based on DNA analysis, Afghan hounds are thought to be among the oldest domesticated dogs – the breed could have emerged up to about 6,000 years ago. The dogs were then popularised in the West in the 20th century, mainly as a luxury animal, which is why the breeders we talked to asked to remain anonymous for fear of dognapping. Personally, even though I’d never seen them in real life, I’d always thought they exuded a sense of elegance and class.

Afghan hound show – older man brushing a tan saluki's fluffy years inside of a tent, near a large cage where two more dogs are lying on the ground.
Afghan hound show – an owner's kit to spruce up their dog's fluff, including a brown luggage, various hair care products and a hair dryer, all lying on grass

This particular event is organised by the French association of Afghan and Persian Hound Lovers (FALAPA). The first day consists of a beauty contest; the second, of a lure coursing competition, where the hounds raced to track down a mechanical prey.  

The beauty contest begins with a lot of brushing, drying and misting the dogs’ fur to spruce it up for the judges. Some owners scramble to make last-minute purchases, including a sparkly bejewelled collar. The International Canine Federation has specific beauty standards for each breed, from their teeth, their back and – for the male dogs – having two normal-looking and visible testicles.

Afghan hound show – three women sitting on camping chairs watching two men run with their salukis. Behind them, three afghan hounds – two white and one black – are lying down in the grass.
Afghan hound show – table covered in sparkly collars complete with elaborate designs and gemstones in a variety of shades.

I chat to some of the proud owners of these fluffy animals to better understand why they came all the way here on that day. “There was an Afghan hound in my wife’s favourite movie – that’s why I got her her first one,” says a breeder from Switzerland. “Since then, we’ve travelled all around Europe for competitions with our dogs Alexandre Dumas and Karl Lagerfeld, plus our son.”

A little further down, I meet a dog named Sauvage (French for “Savage”). “He’s super photogenic,” his owner tells me, “so we’re planning to tour the world with him. We’ll take pictures of him in unusual places and go on a travelling exhibition.”

Afghan hound show – Man checking a beige salukis's teeth while woman inspects the fur on their neck.
Afghan hound show – close up of a pair of blue pants with a hairy brush sticking out of the back pocket

Then a strange sound interrupted our chat, followed by excited muttering from other owners: The judges have arrived – in style, of course. Mette Morkegaard and Yossi Guy roll up in a white Cadillac bearing the flags of their native countries – Denmark and Israel respectively – and take a few turns around the park just for show.

The tension suddenly goes up a notch, accompanied by increasingly feverish brushing. The Salukis go off to one side, the Afghan Hounds to the other. The dogs are shown off in groups of five. The judges are serious and focused: The key for both dog and owner is not to annoy the judges in any way by, for instance, getting unruly.

Afghan hound show – the judge's cadillac, low car with the two flags in the back, plus the french flag

I asked the owners of two dogs named Alexandre Dumas and Karl Lagerfeld how much they get paid for participating in these competitions. “Not much,” he laughs, “but the idea is to get my dog noticed by breeders or other owners interested in paying us to produce a lineage with a higher pedigree.” 

That’s where the real money is at. Owners can be offered €1,500 to €2,000 to breed their dogs, he explains. “Veterinarians can provide breeding services all over the world,” he adds.

As I watch the hounds march elegantly around the exhibition area – their gorgeous fur flowing in time with the wind – I realise that I’ve been here for five hours, completely mesmerised. Suddenly, the competition comes to a close and it was time for the awards. “The judges tend to give points to their friends,” one owner claims, a tad bitterly.

Despite these rivalries, the event feels more like a big family reunion – which isn’t exactly surprising, given most dogs here came from the same breeders.

Afghan hound show – grey afghan hound running in the presentation area besides their owner, its long hair going in all directions
Afghan hound show – cage with a sticker reading

The next day, I came by again to see the races, where two dogs – either two Afghan hounds or two Salukis – are pitted against each other, chasing a mechanical lure with snacks attached at the end. The dogs’ mission: to chase it at all cost, and catch it as fast as possible.

This race feels different from the previous event – more intense, more aggressive. Not many pooches are cut out to compete in both. Physically, the dogs are also different from their beauty contest counterparts as the requirements clearly weren’t as strict.

The end of the day heralds the long-awaited prizes: a medal, gadgets, biscuits, chew sticks, fruit-flavoured wines. As for me, I leave the park feeling like I was part of the family, and with an irresistible urge to buy better shampoo.

Afghan hound show – close up of the podium wrapped in gold lame with a pot of flowers next to it
Afghan hound show – grey afghan hound posing in front of a tent, wearing a flower print neck warmer
Afghan hound show – male hands holding up a chart used to evaluate the dogs
Afghan hound show – picture from the distance of two afghan hounds chasing the lure
Afghan hound show – a black afghan hound on a leash with the lure in its mouth
Afghan hound show – grey afghan hound wearing a neck warmer being groomed by its owner on top of a table in front of a green tent
Afghan hound show – group of purple and pink cockades ready to be distributed to the winners
Afghan hound show – close up of a tan afghan hound being petted by their owner
Afghan hound show – close up showing someone's gold necklace, shaped like an afghan hound
Afghan hound show – two black afghan hounds very close to each other in a field
Afghan hound show – two salukis happily running in a field, one is white, the other has darker spots
Afghan hound show – group of elderly people standing and chatting in front of a white tent
Afghan hound show – black and tan saluki wearing a medal and a cockade on a leash, with another white saluki on a leash in the background
Afghan hound show – Man in a white polo posing next to his dog, which is wearing a green cloak indicating it won
Afghan hound show – two tan and white salukis chilling in the shade, one won a cockade.
