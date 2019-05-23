Apparently AirPods Still Work After Pooping Them Out

Here’s something we didn’t need to know until now: AirPods still work even after you swallow one and poop it out.

Last April, a Taiwanese navy recruiter named Ben Hsu accidentally proved this hypothesis… by actually doing it.

Videos by VICE

After dozing off with the pair of wireless headphones still in his ears, he woke up with one missing. He looked for it in his bed, before trying the iPhone tracking feature. He then heard a beep wherever he went. “I checked under my blanket and looked around but couldn’t find it. Then I realized the sound was coming from my stomach,” Hsu tells Daily Mail.

While he didn’t feel any pain, he went to the hospital where medics gave him laxatives after confirming he had swallowed the AirPod. Two days later, the earbuds reunited after Hsu went to the toilet.

The best/worst thing was that he filmed the whole thing. Taiwanese media have a censored copy of the video, which shows him using his fingers to look for the airpod buried within the fecal treasure.

The AirPods’ survival is a miracle in itself since Apple has not officially made claims that they are waterproof. But then again,I guess this is further proof that AirPods are literally not going anywhere and are here to stay. Forever. The way its battery is encased means it can’t be safely recycled or composed in any way. They can’t be thrown out, or else the lithium-ion battery may start a fire in the garbage compactor. They can’t be easily recycled, because there’s no safe way to separate the lithium-ion battery from the plastic shell. Instead, the AirPods sit in your drawer forever. And as Hsu demonstrated, you can’t just eat it either.