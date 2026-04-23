Amid Ongoing Legal Trouble, Turnstile Is Being Honored With Their Own Baltimore Orioles Ballpark Night

The Turnstile crew has had a rough couple of months, but things are finally starting to look up, it seems. The band has had to navigate some serious legal trouble with their former guitarist, Brady Ebert. They’re going to get a break from the drama, though, courtesy of their hometown MLB team, the Baltimore Orioles.

The Major League Baseball team has announced that its July 10, 2026, game against the Kansas City Royals will be “Turnstile Night.” The band will be in attendance for the game, but will not be performing. Instead, they will be the “guest splashers.” This is the title bestowed upon those invited to spray water on fans in the stadium’s “Bird Bath Splash Zone.”

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There is also a special ticket package that fans can purchase. It scores them a limited edition Orioles jersey with Tunrstile’s name emblazoned on the back.

Join us Friday, July 10 for Turnstile Night at The Yard, featuring the Baltimore native, Grammy Award-winning band 🤩



Grab a special ticket package to receive a limited-edition Turnstile Orioles themed jersey and a ticket to the game!



🎟️ https://t.co/k8pZJMUNOX pic.twitter.com/TEXzFyf2Wh — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 22, 2026

“Bring your friends and join us for Turnstile Night featuring the Baltimore native, Grammy Award-winning band, as the Orioles take on the Royals on Friday, July 10, at 7:05 PM,” reads a message on the Baltimore Orioles webpage. “Fans who purchase this Special Ticket Package will receive a limited-edition Turnstile Orioles Themed Jersey and a ticket to the game.”

“Your Jersey can be picked up on the night of the event inside Oriole Park at Camden Yards near Gate G on the lower concourse outside sections 84-86,” the message adds. “Patrons who purchase Special Ticket Packages will receive an email with details closer to the game date. Redemption is from the time gates open until 1 hour after the scheduled first pitch.”

Former Turnstile Guitarist Brady Ebert was arrested after allegedly trying to run over his ex-bandmate’s dad

This honor certainly comes at a time when Turnstile and their fans could use something fun to look forward to. Over the past few months, the band has had to deal with their former guitarist, Brady Ebert, making some unfounded claims about their character, and then allegedly resorting to full-on violence.

In April, Ebert was arrested on charges of attempted murder after reportedly trying to run over Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates’ father, William Yates, with a car. Ebert has since been arraigned and is maintaining his innocence. He alleges that he was defending himself. “I’m sorry, but this is pure self-defense,” Ebert stated in court. “I was straight-up attacked.” The musician is due back in court in May.