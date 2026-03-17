Arc Raiders Update 1.20.0 Nerfs Toro Hard – Energy Clip Value Slashed by 80%

The latest Arc Raiders update 1.20.0 has been released, and it features some pretty substantial gameplay nerfs. From Energy Clip prices slashed, to a major Toro nerf, here is everything in the latest Arc Raiders patch notes.

Screenshot: Embark Studios

The Arc Raiders update 1.20.0 isn’t that big in terms of new content or even changes being made. However, Embark Studios has used this latest patch to introduce some significant gameplay balancing changes in the extraction shooter. The biggest change by far is the Toro nerf, which sees the gun being downgraded across the board (seriously, it’s been nuked).

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The other notable change in today’s Arc Raiders update is a nerf to Energy Clips and their sell price. Some users were just running Harvester to farm the item, and then quickly selling it to max out their money reserves. However, Embark is putting their foot down on this money-making scheme by reducing Energy Clips’ value by 80%.

For your convenience, here is everything in the latest Arc Raiders patch notes for update 1.20.0:

Screenshot: Embark Studios

New Cosmetics

Rawhide Outfit.

Two new haircuts.

Balance Changes and Fixes

Il Toro Balancing: Dev Note: This is an adjustment many of you requested. We have tuned the Il Toro to address its DPS and effectiveness at range, especially when combined with a choke. We’re also making some changes so it performs more like a weapon of its rarity (less versatile at lower upgrade levels and more dependent on upgrades and mods). Most notably, fire-rate and reload time have been reduced, which will make it more important to fully utilize positioning, cover, and timing to defeat your opponents. We will of course continue to keep a close eye on this to see how it plays out in practice, and make additional adjustments when needed. Thank you for your feedback and patience! Pellet Damage reduced from 7.5 to 7 Base Fire-Rate reduced from 43 to 38 Base Dispersion increased from 4.5 to 6 Total Reload Time increased from 4.3s to 5.7s Looping Reload Entry increased from 0.8s to 1s Looping Reload Time increased from 0.5s to 0.7s Damage loss from Falloff increased from 40% to 50%

Fixed an issue that would cause persistent audio from destroyed Comets and Fireballs.

Fixed an issue where players could get pushed through the wall and stuck on the Dam Controlled Access Zone.

Fixed missing collision issues near the east elevator and under pipes on Spaceport.

Reduced Energy Clips sell price from 1000 to 200 coins. Dev note: Energy Clips have unintentionally become a very profitable craft, so we are reducing the sell price to make the value profitability in line with other crafts.



Arc Raiders Toro Nerf Explained (Full Breakdown)

Screenshot: Embark Studios

While Embark Studios explained what changes were made to the Toro in Arc Raiders, it can be a bit confusing to understand the actual stats impacted. To help players, here is a full breakdown of the Toro nerfs and their actual numbers:

9% damage nerf. Toro can no longer take a medium shield down with just 2 shots)

damage nerf. 12% fire rate nerf.

fire rate nerf. 33% accuracy nerf.

accuracy nerf. 33% reload speed nerf.

reload speed nerf. 17% ranged damage nerf.

Arc Raiders Rawhide Cosmetic Set and New Haircut

Screenshot: Embark Studios

The Arc Raiders update 1.20.0 also introduced several new cosmetic items to the game’s store. The latest skin is the Rawhide set, which costs 1,200 coins. It comes with three alternate colors, headgear, mask, straps, and a vest. Players can pick it up in the shop right now.

Finally, Arc Raiders also got two new haircuts. The update added the stylish Curtain Fade, which, if I’m being honest, looks like a K-Pop boy band haircut. But we also got the Low Bun, which is perfect for the raider that wants to keep their long hair out of their face while raiding.

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Both the Curtain Fade and Low Bun hairstyles can be purchased for 400 coins each in the Arc Raiders shop. And that wraps up everything important in the Arc Raiders update 1.20.0 patch notes. We should be getting the major Flashpoint expansion next week. So expect some big changes on the horizon!