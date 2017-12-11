Artichoke Tapenade Recipe

Makes: 2 ½ cups

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

1 garlic clove

2 anchovy fillets in olive oil, drained and coarsely chopped

2 tablespoons nonpareil capers, drained

1 (9-ounce|255-gram) box frozen artichoke hearts, thawed

¾ cup|110 grams coarsely chopped pimento-stuffed olives

½ cup|110 grams coarsely chopped jarred roasted red bell peppers

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for crostini

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh flat leaf parsley, plus more for garnish

1 teaspoon minced fresh thyme

⅛ teaspoon hot red pepper flakes

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 long loaf crusty bread (baguette)

Directions

Make the tapenade: Drop the garlic through the feed tube of a food processor to mince it. Add the anchovies and capers and pulse a few times to chop them. Add the artichoke hearts, olives, red bell pepper, 2 tablespoons of olive oil, lemon juice, parsley, thyme, and red pepper flakes and pulse until the mixture is finely chopped. (You can also finely chop each of the ingredients by hand and mix them together.) Transfer to a bowl and stir in the mayonnaise. Season to taste with salt and pepper, cover, and refrigerate for at least 2 hours and up to 2 days to blend the flavors. Remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes before serving. To make the crostini: Position a rack in the center of an oven and heat the oven 350°F. Lightly oil a large rimmed baking sheet. Using a serrated knife help at a slight diagonal, cut the bread into ¼ inch-thick slices. (The exact number of slices will depend on the length of the bread, but you should get at least 24.) Spread the slices on the prepared baking sheet and drizzle with more olive oil. Bake until the crostini are golden brown, about 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and let the crostini cool. (The crostini can be prepared up to 8 hours ahead and stored at room temperature.) Transfer the tapenade to a serving bowl, sprinkle with parsley, and serve the crostini.

