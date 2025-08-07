Ashes of the Singularity II Announced: Here’s What We Know

We need more games getting unexpected sequels. Too often, the first game release may not be exactly what the developers intended. Or in some cases, it was more of a test run for a larger concept.

So, I’m glad to see that Ashes of the Singularity II was announced.

Videos by VICE

Ashes of the Singularity II remains a massive game

Play video

One of the selling points of the original Ashes of the Singularity was the massive scale of its battles. You could control hundreds of units in battles. Many of the jokes about the game stem from its status as a benchmark game.

But I do think it had a lot of value as a game in the RTS genre, simply from the standpoint of showing what was possible for large-scale battles. That size and scale won’t go to the wayside in the sequel, as Oxide Games is promising humongous battles:

“Command thousands of units in real time across continent-sized battlefields. Use Strategic Zoom to orchestrate movements from orbit to frontline and shape the terrain as you fight—not just to conquer, but to restore. As structures crumble and terrain turns to or from Turinium, witness the real-time transformation of warzones into reminders of your impact.

Play Solo or Online

Campaign – Lead humanity with the United Earth Forces against Post-Human expansion and Substrate machinations in a story rooted in a frighteningly familiar, near-future scenario of survival and restoration.

– Lead humanity with the United Earth Forces against Post-Human expansion and Substrate machinations in a story rooted in a frighteningly familiar, near-future scenario of survival and restoration. Multiplayer – Join friends or rivals in PvP or co-op battles online.

– Join friends or rivals in PvP or co-op battles online. Instant Action – Pick the battlefield of your choice and take on computer-controlled opponents designed by some of the most experienced RTS developers in the industry

I can only imagine how chaotic that will become throughout play. But it’ll be interesting to see how Oxide Games handles it. One of the things I love about the RTS genre is that it rewards strategic planning.

How big is too big? We’ll see whenever Ashes of the Singularity II releases. You can wishlist it on Steam now.