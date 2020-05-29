Stuck at Home, People Are Now Listening to More Audio Porn

Quarantine has gifted us with the unlikely golden age of porn. Now a new trend is growing, and people are all ears.



According to Forbes, the audio porn app Dipsea saw an 84 percent surge in its subscribers since quarantine measures began in March. The app offers a wide range of short audio stories for women.

Dipsea co-founder Gina Gutierrez told Bustle that the surge in demand could be because people are using the app as a coping mechanism when feeling anxious in self-quarantine. Audio erotica can provide a much-needed element of escapism, during a time when people are quite literally trapped with nothing but themselves.

“The warmth of the voice you are listening to, having the closeness with earbuds in, and the escapism of being guided through a visualization of somewhere else, all make it an extremely effective and sensual escape from the trials of the current situation,” audio porn writer Devlin Wylde explained to Forbes.

Known for having an incredibly soothing voice, Wylde’s website is also blowing up as people continue to stay indoors. He said he has seen a 6,000 percent increase in website visitors, 300 percent increase in paid subscribers, and 200 percent increase in custom audio requests.

Quarantine aside, the popularity of audio porn is a long time coming. The medium offers greater room for fantasising and has been hailed for being inclusive to all genders and disabilities, filling existing gaps in visual porn.

Another appeal of listening to porn — as opposed to watching it — is that it does not rely on conventional beauty standards. Caroline Spiegel, founder of audio porn platform Quinn, told Mashable that many porn videos feature conventionally attractive women with unreal figures which could make viewers feel unsexy.

This is just the latest porn trend to come out of lockdown. Since quarantine started, we’ve seen coronavirus-themed porn, porn stars shooting from home, and even a social distancing Pornhub campaign.