Baked Bacon and Eggs Recipe

Servings: 2

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

4 ounces|113 grams streaky bacon, cut into ¼-inch pieces

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 pieces white bread

1 ½ cups|355 ml heavy cream

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

½ cup grated white cheddar cheese

2 large eggs

1 scallion, trimmed and thinly sliced

Directions

Heat the oven to 375°F. Heat a 10-inch cast-iron skillet over medium. Add the bacon and cook, stirring occasionally, until crispy, 9 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. Throw in half of the butter and add in the bread, cook, flipping once (and adding in the remaining butter when you flip that shit), until golden on each side, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer the bread to a plate and add the cream to the skillet. Bring to a simmer and cook until slightly reduced, 7 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and add the bacon. Toss to coat, then add the bread back in, flipping it over once to soak it in the cream. Place half of the cheese on each piece of bread and top each slice of bread with an egg. Grate some pepper over the egg and throw the entire thing in the oven. Cook until the white is set but the yolk is still runny, 8 to 10 minutes. Sprinkle on the scallions and serve immediately.

