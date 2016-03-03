Bay Scallop Crudo Recipe

Servings: 4-6

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

for the passion fruit vinaigrette:

7 ounces|200 grams passion fruit juice (if you can’t buy fresh, frozen will work fine)

¾ ounce|20 ml freshly squeezed lime juice

2 ¼ teaspoons kosher salt

1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons granulated sugar

4 grams scotch bonnet chile, julienned and de-seeded (substitute with habanero if needed)

7 grams ginger, micro-planed

to assemble:

2 pounds|907 grams fresh bay scallops

1 cup ripe papaya, diced

4 tablespoons celery, minced

3 tablespoons red onion, minced

4 whole fresh passion fruits

1 avocado, diced into large chunks, (must be cut right before serving to prevent discoloration)

1 jalapeño, thinly sliced

cilantro leaves, to garnish

Directions

First, make the passion fruit vinaigrette. Place all ingredients plus ½ cup|115 ml of water in a blender and blend together on high. Pass through a fine mesh strainer and refrigerate. The vinaigrette has a 4-day shelf life. Next, place your cold, cleaned bay scallops in a large mixing bowl . Lightly season with salt and add the minced onion, celery, papaya, and passion fruit flesh by cutting them in half and scooping out all of the flesh and seeds. Gently mix together to incorporate. Drizzle with the passion fruit vinaigrette. Taste and adjust the seasoning as needed. Serve in a cold bowl and serve immediately. Garnish with freshly diced avocado, jalapeño, and cilantro leaves.

