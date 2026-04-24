Behemoth’s ‘The Godless IV’ Tour Held a Dark Ceremony at Portland’s Roseland Theater and Basically Opened a Portal to Hell

On April 18, 2026, Polish black metal legends Behemoth and their ‘The Godless IV’ Tour descended upon Portland, Oregon’s Roseland Theater. What followed was a (sold-out) dark ceremony of blackened death metal that basically tore open a portal to Hell in Rip City.

The night began with a killer set from Immolation. This New York-based band is the epitome of the term “death metal stalwarts.” After literal decades, they are still crushing with a genuine passion for the genre.

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Rotting Christ took the stage next. They have this exotically melodic quality that other metal bands simply do not rival. It’s not just heavy for the sake of heaviness. There’s a purpose behind their brutality. The band played a new song that dips its toes into epic metal, with a deathy energy. It’s highly melodic and features some amazing solo guitar work. They also manage to achieve immaculate crowd participation that’s normally unheard of this early in a show.

Next up were death metal icons, Deicide

We then reached a pinnacle: Deicide. I feel like I shouldn’t have to tell you why it’s important that you see Deicide. They are one of the most vital death metal bands ever. If you have a chance to see them live, you’re absolutely bats*** crazy if you don’t leap at it.

Founding frontman Glen Benton remains a lord of the craft, delivering pure (un)adulterated death metal to the masses like some unholy anti-pope. It’s clear he still loves what he does with the fire of a 1000 Hells, and that’s the best emissary death metal’s ever going to get.

Finally, it was time for the main reason we’d all gathered… Behemoth. They who carry the torch of blasphemous heavy metal. This band knows how to cultivate a dwindling musical experience in the modern world: religious rebellion. And I’ll be damned if it isn’t captivatingly theatrical.

Among their set, they played the classics like “Conquer All”, performing the track with a bold ferocity rarely seen in the metal scene these days. There were also newer songs, like the title track from their 2025 album, The S**t ov God. It’s such great evidence for how unflinchingly unholy Behemoth continues to be, against the grain and scoffing in the face of dogmatic culture. There’s also something about seeing “Blow Your Trumpet, Gabriel” live in a club venue that is satisfyingly menacing.

Behemoth frontman, Nergal, disappears and re-emerges as the Infernal Priest of an unrighteous congregation. It’s a command of the crowd only the most seasoned musicians can achieve.

He goes on to define the experience as likened to “church,” or “mass,” and that feels very accurate. This is a community gathering for one purpose: the celebration of Behemoth. But moreover, the worship of heavy metal. All Hail.