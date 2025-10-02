Black Cat Adoptions Are on the Rise Thanks to a Cartoon Cat

Black cats are renowned for their spooky, mysterious vibes and direct association with Halloween. As a black cat owner myself, I am wholeheartedly their biggest advocate. Though they sometimes get a bad rap, thanks to outdated assumptions and superstitions, they’re adorable, loving creatures that deserve gentle care.

Unfortunately, for quite some time, black cats were the last to be adopted compared to other coats. In fact, according to research titled “Coat Color and Cat Outcomes in an Urban U.S. Shelter,” published in the journal Animals, this is a documented phenomenon called “Black Cat Bias.”

Videos by VICE

“Black pets may not fare as well because of negative media portrayals and a greater difficulty in distinguishing or photographing their facial characteristics, particularly in dimly lit facilities,” the researchers wrote.

Apparently, some people have even returned their black cats because they didn’t photograph well.

Yeah, you read that right.

However, perhaps thanks to the Oscar-winning animated movie Flow, which follows a beloved black cat, the stigmatized felines’ adoptions are increasing.

Photo: Flow / IMDB

Black Cats Are growing in popularity

Earlier this year, black cat adoptions experienced a major rise—and many are crediting Flow.

According to the movie’s synopsis, “Cat is a solitary animal, but as its home is devastated by a great flood, it finds refuge on a boat populated by various species, and will have to team up with them despite their differences.”

The film went on to win 55 awards, including an Oscar and a Golden Globe. Not only that, but it’s also changed the way many people view black cats—for the better.

Gints Zilbalodis, director of the film, told Scott Simon of NPR that the entire premise of the movie was to provide viewers with a cat’s POV. In this instance, it was a resilient black cat.

Since the film’s release, many shelters have noticed an increase in black cat adoptions. However, Beth Caffrey of The Cat House on the Kings, a pet adoption service, told Simon this increase has been occurring in recent years, too.

She mentioned that black kittens typically are the last to be adopted in litters. However, with recent campaigns, many are now learning to choose a cat based on personality, not coat color.

“It definitely helped to change people’s perspective,” she said. “And so for the past two years, we’ve seen a rise in black cat, dark cat, like, even torties getting adopted, which is really wonderful.”

As for the movie Flow’s contribution, it seems more people have been calling up the shelter specifically requesting a black cat.

How the Media Impacts Black Cat Adoptions

When I was looking to adopt a cat back in 2019, I knew ahead of time that I wanted to adopt a black cat. I’ve always believed these felines were misunderstood, misjudged creatures that held beautiful souls.

Though many people subconsciously believed the outdated superstitions labeling cats as bad luck, I actually felt the opposite was true. In fact, in many cultures, black cats are actually associated with protection and power.

As soon as I held my little black cat, I knew I wanted to take him home. I’m grateful every single day that I made that choice. If I had let some silly superstition get to me, I would have missed out on a wonderfully brilliant and loving cat, who now goes by Poe.

With the increased interest in Halloween and its associations, from pumpkin-flavored treats to witchcraft, it’s no wonder so many people are gravitating toward black cats, too. Once overlooked and even feared, the felines are now becoming highly respected and adored.

Thanks to films like Flow and other positive references in the media, more people are ditching the old false narrative that black cats are something to fear.