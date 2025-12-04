Black Ops 7 Just Killed a Fan-Favorite Character—and Players Are Furious

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 is getting backlash after they just killed off a popular character. According to many BO7 players, Treyarch just wasted a good protagonist with potential. However, was the shocking CoD death just a fake-out?

COd BO7 Emma Kagan Killed Off in Season 1 Launch Video

Screenshot: Treyarch

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Season 1 has just launched with a bang. Literally.

To kick off the new season, Treyarch released a new story cinematic. However, the most shocking aspect of the video is that they seemingly kill BO7 antagonist Emma Kagan. Many players reacted to the story moment critically, arguing that the story just “threw away” the interesting villain without much thought put into it.

CoD players flocked to social media to vent their frustrations over the shocking moment. A user, for example, wrote, “Seriously? I mean, Kagan was barely developed in the campaign. Killing her has literally killed any motivation to be invested in the story.”

A second BO7 player agreed and commented, “How do you kill the only character worth caring about in the post-launch story.”

One comment simply vented, “Killed the only good character in BO7. You guys suck.”

Screenshot: Treyarch

Ever since CoD BO7 launched, the game’s story campaign has been wildly divisive. While most were not a fan of the Sci-Fi storyline, most agreed that Emma Kagan was the best part of it. Considering she was the only popular character from the story, it makes the decision all the more baffling. However, is it possible that the latest Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Season 1 storyline is actually a ruse?

Black Ops 7 Season 1 Emma Kagan “Death” Might Be a Fake out

Screenshot: Treyarch

While most players reacted negatively to the death of Emma Kagan, some users were not buying it. Among the flood of comments, being critical of the shocking plot moment were many BO7 players who were skeptical. According to these CoD fans, they believe Treyarch is going to pull off a fake-out twist where she wasn’t actually killed off after all.

“It might be a fake-out death cause we don’t see any blood or anything when she gets shot. Also, it could just be a hallucination,” a user theorized. “Surely there’ll be some twist and she ain’t actually dead,” a player tweeted on X. The basic theory is that she wasn’t actually inside the tank or in Japan. If true, Treyarch will reveal in a later season update that she wasn’t actually killed off.

Is Treyarch Setting Up a Major Season 1 Plot Twist?

Play video

A fake-out death would actually make sense, given the game’s heavy focus on memories, hallucinations, and entering the mind. Regardless, I haven’t seen the Call of Duty community this united over something in a long time.

So if Emma Kagan was actually killed off, Treyarch might have made a bit of a miscalculation here. Then again, if it’s a plot twist that they pull off well, then it might just be one of the better storylines they’ve executed in recent years. No pun intended.