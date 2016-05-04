Hear a Song from Broken Beak’s Debut Album (Featuring Members of Modern Baseball)

Photo by Jess Flynn

Brendan Lukens. You know him. You love him. You sing along gleefully to his songs when he’s on stage with Modern Baseball. Now, the MoBo member is lending guitar-work to a new band, Broken Beak. Broken Beak began as a solo project by frontman Beau Brynes and expanded from there. The Philly band has been working on a debut album, produced by Jake Ewald (also of Modern Baseball fame) called Some Nerve, and you can listen to the first track, “Saint,” below. “Saint” punctuates minimal downtempo jamming with short bursts of rockin’ guitar licks in a style that would make Built to Spill proud.

Check out “Saint” below and pre-order Some Nerve which is out on July 1, right here.