The Camp Snap Video Camera Is Sold Out, But Here’s How (and When) You Can Get One

Running out of CS-8’s seems to be a recurring theme for Camp Snap. After cutting a small deal on the CS-8 for Black Friday in 2025, warning that they were going to run out of stock before Christmas, the CS-8 is once again sold out.

But if you place a pre-order now, while there are still a limited number of pre-orders remaining, you’ll get one of the batch shipping out the first week of February. Camp Snap is calling it a limited stock of first-come, first-served cameras, though, so don’t hesitate for too long if you want one.

Videos by VICE

The CS-8’s appeal

The Camp Snap point-and-shoot camera went viral all over Instagram in early 2025, thanks to its retro looks and its lo-fi appeal. The CS-8 is meant to be a simple digital video camera that expressly doesn’t allow for great deals of customization or video tweaking.

The idea is that while these features are great, and even necessary for serious videographers making serious films, they detract from the experience for many of us who spend too much time looking at what we just shot on the screen and too little time immersed in our actual, real-life surroundings.

The CS-8 is made so that you won’t get bogged down in editing or micromanaging while you’re shooting. There’s a small screen inside the viewfinder to give you a live view of what the digital camera is recording, but unlike more complicated video cameras, you can’t playback what you just shot, and you can’t agonize over your latest shot by diving into menu after menu.

The enemy of good is perfect, don’t they say? Quit obsessing and just shoot your film. That’s what the CS-8, like any Camp Snap, is meant for. You’ve just got to earmark yours before they, too, are all spoken for.