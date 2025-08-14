Meet Cann’s THC Mix-In: A Pocketful of Citrus and Spice

The world of THC drinks is slowly but surely creeping into alcohol’s territory. People are tired of the hangovers and headaches, and are looking for a buzz without the brutal sensations. But even if you replace your tailgate beer and evening wine with a THC drink, that still leaves the problem of what to drink when you go out.

Sports stadiums aren’t selling cannabis beverages. Most bars and restaurants aren’t doing it yet either. So what’s a stoner to do? Try the Cann Blood Orange Cardamom Roadie. The idea behind these is that you can bring Cann’s drinks with you anywhere. It’s like carrying around a pack of drinks, but they fit in your pocket!

Make it Mellow or Double Down

The Cann Roadies offer the same dosage as the Starter Pack drinks — 2mg THC and 4mg CBD in each serving. It’s definitely a beginner dose. One might even call it a microdose. If 5mg Delta-9 THC is a standard/medium dose, then the Cann Roadies offer a lighter punch that won’t get most people uncomfortably high. And the Roadie packet design makes it easy to double your dose or maybe cut it in half for a softer experience.

Socially Smooth

Much like the Starter Pack cans, this dosage isn’t enough for yours truly. But thanks to the convenient packet design, I could use two or three at once to create a stronger high.

The Roadies create that same hazy and comfortable high that the Cann beverages do. You can experience the happy head feeling along with the subtle floaty body sensation. When I drink enough of these, I start to develop a buzzy, talkative mood that is perfect for social situations, but also chill enough for a night of doing nothing.

While I need the higher dosages, Cann got their THC and CBD ratio just right. Doubling the CBD helps create that serene and mellow feeling, which evens out any anxiety the THC might create. You get to enjoy the euphoric feeling without the funky thoughts.

DIY Cann Doesn’t Disappoint

I was worried the Roadies wouldn’t mimic the drinks closely. And that they might be too syrupy. Luckily, I had nothing to worry about, because the Blood Orange Cardamom Roadie tastes exactly like the drink when you mix it with seltzer water.

The flavor didn’t taste watered down or overdone. I mixed it with a plain La Croix, which isn’t my fave, but it’s what I had around. Even with a side-by-side taste test, the OG drink and the self-made Roadie beverage were pretty damn close to each other. The only notable difference was that mine was slightly less fizzy, but we can blame La Croix for that.

Like I said, I had to double and triple up for a stronger dosage. At one point, I put three Roadies into about 8-10 ounces of seltzer over ice. Yes, I was nervous I’d made a horrible mistake and would have to water it down to make it drinkable. Again, my worries were misplaced. My drink didn’t turn into syrup blasphemy. It just tasted a little punchier, but the light spiciness stayed consistent. The Roadies aren’t even really syrup; it’s just a concentrated liquid. So, the good news is, you can load up the THC and CBD without compromising that sparkly, spicy, citrus Blood Orange Cardamom flavor.

And you can mix them into more than soda water. I recommend ordering a virgin mojito and adding one or two Roadies. The blood orange and cardamom flavors work well with the refreshing mint, bringing a new layer of flavor to Cann. Try mixing it with orange soda or classic lemonade. Or simply add it to plain water; you won’t get the bubbles, but the flavor is still there.

Cann’s Vibe, But Pocket-Size

Much like the flavor and high, the Roadie packaging mimics the cans to a tee. The Blood Orange Cardamom Roadie comes in a small yellow-ish packet that features the same modern art deco-style graphics, with orange slices and abstract drips.

The packet is bigger than a credit card but smaller than a dollar bill. You might even be able to fit it into your wallet, truly making it an easy way to get high on the road.

While there are more concentrated THC add-ins for drinks that are more portable, the adorable packets allow you to bring one of the yummiest THC drinks everywhere you go. That means you can get high at the bar, during brunch, at the movie theater, at the baseball game, and anywhere else you want to elevate the vibe.

Same High for Half the Cost

If you love Cann’s drinks but not their prices, Roadies are the perfect solution. While one of the Starter Pack cans usually costs about $6, the Roadie packets are about $3.75 per packet. You can get them for less if you buy in bulk and choose to subscribe and save.

Subscribing to receive a 36-pack brings the price all the way down to $2.55. It’s the same amount of THC, CBD, and flavor as the canned drinks, but with less packaging and liquid, Cann can reduce costs by more than half. All you have to do to perfectly recreate the drinks is buy seltzer water, which can cost as little as 30¢ a can. So you’re still under $3 per can.

Your New Packing Essential

The Roadies exceeded my expectations. I thought it would be an adjacent experience to drinking the cans, but it was basically identical. And at half the cost, it’s an affordable way to get the same fabulous Cann taste and high without breaking the bank. I haven’t tried the other flavors (Lemon Lavender, Grapefruit Rosemary, Ginger Lemongrass, Yuzu Elderflower), but I imagine they’re all as on-point as the Cann Blood Orange Cardamom Roadie. My editor has tried the latter two and says they’re super good.

