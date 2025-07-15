Cann Review: This Social Tonic Is Cocktail Culture Evolved — No Booze Required

I’ve been meaning to try Cann for a while. It’s one of the fastest-growing drink brands in the cannabis industry, and for good reason. I sampled their staple three flavors in the Cann Social Tonic Starter Pack, and have fallen head over heels for these high-time THC drinks.

Formulated for Newbies

Cann has a wide variety of dosage options, but today, we’re talking about the Cann Social Tonic Starter Pack, which comes with 2mg Delta-9 THC and 4mg CBD in each can. The 1:2 THC and CBD ratio is wonderful for beginners, helping to mitigate any discomfort or anxiety while delivering a very shy high.

Keep Things Light

As someone why a high tolerance, these aren’t enough to have me feeling much. If you’re a consistent cannabis user, you’ll want to upgrade to the Hi Boys or the Hi-Er Boys, which have 5mg and 10mg THC, respectively.

After drinking three of these in less than an hour — which isn’t hard because 1. They’re delicious and 2. The Starter Pack cans are small — I felt a mild haziness. As the name suggests, this variety pack is best for people just stepping into the world of THC drinks. With only 2mg THC, the high will be light, and it allows you to slowly build on it if you want to.

Flavors That Raise the Bar

The Cann flavors go above and beyond, creating a refined taste experience that beats out many of its competitors. Instead of basic flavors, Cann has played around with herbs, spices, and fruits to create drinks that can actually compete with high-end cocktails.

And it’s a must-mention here that Cann also makes Roadies, which are tiny, easy-to-be-discreet-about packs of syrup. They have the same dose of 2mg THC and 4mg CBD, and the enticing Cann flavors I’m about to praise. You can mix them into anything you want, from your morning coffee to your nighttime beer. Those might taste weird, so I recommend sticking with simpler drinks like sparkling water, but hey, there’s no harm in experimenting with other drinks.

Lemon Lavender

The Lemon Lavender flavor is just as light and dainty as one might expect. It’s not super tart, offering a mild lemonade-like flavor accented by the floral taste of lavender. Of all three flavors, this one is the most delicate and airy, making it ideal for anyone who likes subtle and mild flavors.

However, it’s not boring by any standard. It feels like it was made for hot summer days, and is particularly delicious when chilled or served over ice. The elegant taste rivals summertime cocktails, and slightly reminds me of the Cookies Lemonchello, but with a more ethereal taste and no hemp undertones.

Grapefruit Rosemary

Every single flavor here is a winner. But the Grapefruit Rosemary gets my first-place trophy, because holy moly, what a distinct and dynamic flavor. I went into this drink assuming it would be a grapefruit flavor with a tiny hint of rosemary, but I was dead wrong. It’s the opposite, with a robust, herbaceous taste and a subtle undercurrent of tart grapefruit that brightens the earthy rosemary.

This is a flavor for the sophisticated palate. Kids would not be into it (obviously a good thing), and I appreciate that they embraced the herby flavor instead of going fruit-forward like most THC drinks. I cannot shovel enough praise onto this flavor.

Blood Orange Cardamom

The Blood Orange Cardamom flavor is rich and has a warm, spiced profile. The blood orange and cardamom are on even footing, and bring out the earthy, citrus notes in one another. Much like the Grapefruit Rosemary, this flavor is not simple or sugary sweet. Instead, it’s mature, with an aromatic and robust taste that feels closer to a whiskey cocktail than a fruity seltzer.

If the Lemon Lavender is a prime summertime drink, then the Blood Orange Cardamom was made for chilly autumn days, and plan to stock up when September hits. It’s a cozy departure from the typical fruity and sweet flavor profiles we see in so many drinks.

Tapestry of Tastes and THC

Cann has a cutesy and modern aesthetic that aligns well with its innovative flavors. The cans come in lovely, trendy colors that catch the eye, and the labels are littered with graphics that embody both the flavor within and the cannabis dosage.

The brand exudes an elevated vibe without being stuffy or fancy, keeping things casual and cool. And it’s hard to deny the clever simplicity of the Cann name for cannabis in a can.

Splurge-Worthy Seltzers

The average cost for a 5mg THC drink is around $6. At $6 a can for the 2mg THC dose, these are a little more expensive than the standard in the industry. If you opt for the 5mg Hi Boys, they come in at $10 per can, which is definitely above the average.

It’s worth noting that these are the prices for a one-time purchase. If you choose to subscribe and save, you’ll save 20% on every order, bringing the cost per can closer to the average. Normally, I’d say these are overpriced, but with such exceptional flavors, I think they’re worth it. If you’re looking to wholly replace your cocktails, you can do it with these, and it’s hard to put a price on that.

Call Me a Cann Convert

In conclusion, these drinks are breaking the mold when it comes to cannabis drinks. Instead of infusing a typical fruity seltzer with THC, they’re raising the bar with intricate flavors. Consider me an official fan of Cann, even if the 2mg THC drinks aren’t enough to get me lifted. The Cann Social Tonic Starter Pack is my top recommendation for cannabis newbies looking for a soft start and fabulous flavor.

Other Cans to Crack Open

The Salted Watermelon THC Seltzer from Cornbread is a refined and breezy drink that brings the chill vibes without getting you too high.

Altua’s Passion Fruit Hemp-Infused Spritzer is another masterclass in flavor, redefining how delicious a cannabis drink can be.

With 10mg THC per can, the THC Yuzu Lemonade Spritz from Upstate Elevator delivers a stronger high and just as elegant a flavor.