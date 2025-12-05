Tips for Living With Someone Who Doesn’t Use Cannabis

Living with another stoner is always a good time, but living with someone who doesn’t partake in cannabis can be a struggle. This could be a roommate you met on Craigslist (do people still use that?), your beloved spouse, your best friend, or anything in between.

Maybe they used to toke and quit. Understandable. Maybe they’ve never been a fan. Not a big deal. Maybe they’re wholeheartedly against it. Mmmmm, that could be a deal breaker.

Videos by VICE

If you’re not interested in finding another living situation, I have some tips to help you live peacefully with someone who isn’t on the same weed wavelength as you. I’ve lived with friends and partners who weren’t thrilled about my habits, but with reasonable people, you can always find a reasonable solution. Here’s my advice…

Keep it Confined

The number one tip I have is to not have it all up in their face. Ideally, you keep it confined to your room, so the hempy smoke isn’t drifting all throughout the house. If you’re a devout couch-toker, you can try to establish “common areas” where they’re okay with consumption. That will depend on how open they are to cannabis and smoking in general. Maybe just put a couch in your room.

Refresh the Air, Early and Often

A huge helper when dealing with an anti-cannabis roommate or partner is to prevent the air from smelling like smoke or weed all the time. There are ample ways to do this, including blowing smoke out of a window, using air purifiers and fans, and spraying Ozium. The more proactive you are about the air, the less likely they are to be annoyed.

Light Candles, Incense, and Other Smelly Things

Piggybacking onto keeping the air fresh, you can also replace the weed smell with something more… neutral. I don’t have any revolutionary ideas for this: light candles, spark incense, spray air fresheners, set up an essential oil diffuser, etc. Even spritzing perfume or simmering cinnamon on the stove will work. Ideally, choose a scent you know they like to make things copacetic.

Get a Smokebuddy

Smokebuddy! Most stoners know about these. They’re personal air filters that you blow smoke directly into. It dissipates the smoke and smell impressively, keeping the air fresher. However, it’s not the best standalone solution, especially if your cohabitant is very nitpicky about the smoke and smell. I recommend pairing this with an air purifier and candles for best results.

Switch to Edibles

If the smell is their main qualm, consider switching to edibles. You could also just partially switch, supplementing your smoking with edibles. These days, we’re not just talking brownies. Modern edibles can be just about anything, including gummies, drinks, cooking oils, chocolate bars, popsicles, pretzels, and beyond.

PRODUCT RECS: Best THC Gummies, Ranked by Us!

Vape Instead of Toke

If edibles aren’t your jam, you might also be able to appease them by vaping rather than smoking flower. Toking creates a stronger smell and harsher smoke that lingers longer. Vaping isn’t the perfect alternative, as it still smells and creates smoke (technically vapor, but you get it). However, it’s generally less offensive to people, and you can still enjoy your smoking habit.

PRODUCT RECS: Best THC Vapes Money Can Buy

Store Flower Like a Pro

Sometimes, it’s not even about the smoking, but about the reeking stash of cannabis flower. If you’re the type to buy ounces on ounces to keep in your house, it’s time to invest in a smellproof, airtight storage container. Something like this Aluminum Metal Storage Jar can make a big difference, so there’s not always an aroma of ganja emanating from your bedroom door or closet.

Be Responsible (Like Legally)

For some people, the legal aspect is what makes them uncomfortable. Depending on where you live, cannabis may be completely legal. Be sure to educate them on the current laws in your state and the U.S. 2018 Farm Bill, so they understand that you’re not doing anything that could get them in trouble. Even if you’re in a non-legal state, you can likely still legally consume THCa, THCP, and Delta-8 products. Let them know how all that works.

Don’t Be a Stereotype!!!

If you never help clean up, constantly forget important things, and are generally lazy, they’re likely to blame the weed and be more against it. Don’t be a stereotype, dude. You make us all look bad! Try to be a responsible partner, friend, roommate, etc., by not letting your cannabis consumption make you unpleasant to live with. That might mean doing the dishes more often or always being the one to vacuum. These are small sacrifices to make someone feel comfortable with your habits.

Be Reasonable About Your Habits

If you’re high all the time, well, it might be time for a tolerance break. Maybe that’s a different conversation to have with yourself. But if you are smoking all hours of the day, in every room in their house, it’s understandable that a non-user would be irked. I recommend spending a little time reflecting on your habits and considering how you might feel if you were in their shoes. Acknowledge which of your habits are more reasonable (a joint in the evening) versus ones that seem excessive (hitting a gravity bong all day, every Monday).

Be Willing to Compromise

Ultimately, everyone needs to be willing to compromise. You should try to keep your habits out of your roommate’s way, but they also need to respect that you’re allowed to make your own decisions in your own home. The dynamic here changes substantially depending on your relationship. The goal is to remove as much friction as possible. That might mean no smoking in bed if your partner doesn’t like it, or only smoking in bed if your roommate doesn’t want to be around it.

When approaching the situation, make it clear that you’re open to compromise and want to find a system that works for everyone. Them telling you to quit cold turkey forever isn’t fair, but neither is subjecting them to clouds of marijuana smoke day in and day out.