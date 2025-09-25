Cannabis Advice For Newbies, From a Long-Time Stoner

I went into cannabis my first time with little to no guidance other than “inhale”, and just figured it out along the way. But you don’t have to do that, because I’m here for you. The high often isn’t what people expect, and can be hard to put into words, but I’m gonna try. I’m bestowing my cannabis advice for newbies on you, so you can go in armed with a little expertise from yours truly.

What to Know Going In

You won’t know what it’s like to be high until you’re high. That just is what it is. But to help prepare you, here are some things to know:

You might not feel anything the first time

You might feel anxious or paranoid

You might have bodily sensations, like tingles or a floating feeling

Your head or chest (if you smoke) might feel tight or constricted

Not everyone experiences weed the same way, so the person next to you might not be on the same wavelength

Highs usually last at least two hours, but typically no more than 8 hours

No side effects are guaranteed, including munchies, giggles, euphoria, or sleepiness

Those are just a few basics for you. We’re not done here. But if you want more in-depth info on the nitty-gritty of cannabis and cannabis products, explore my other articles:

A Few Myths That Need Busting

There are still a lot of myths about marijuana that people believe. So let’s bust a few.

Myth: You’re Either High or You’re Not

We acknowledge that there’s a difference between tipsy and drunk and plastered. When it comes to bud, people tend to think you’re either high or you’re not, which is silly. Like most mind-altering substances, there’s a spectrum. You can be a little high, or you can be completely baked.

This is particularly important to keep in mind when choosing broad spectrum or full spectrum problems, because the entourage effect heavily influences your experience. We often say CBD is not psychoactive, but that’s neither here nor there. It doesn’t make you feel intoxicated like THC or alcohol, but it can affect your mood.

Don’t be blind to the other cannabinoids in a product. The THC content is not the only thing that matters, and a high dose of CBD and a low dose of THC can help you ease into the high spectrum.

Myth: All Highs Are the Same

In addition to the spectrum, there’s also a wide variety of highs, which can also be attributed to the entourage effect. But strains and consumption methods make a difference too. You have to do some exploring to discover what speaks to you. However, it can help to have an idea of what products typically create what highs:

Indicas: Usually more relaxing and soothing

Sativas: Usually more energizing and creative

Edibles: Usually stronger and more full-bodied

Smoking: Usually more cerebral and short-lived

Just because one THC cookie doesn’t hit you well, that doesn’t mean you won’t love the high from a THCa flower. The more you experiment, the more you’ll realize that a cannabis high can be anything from super sleepy to talkative and antsy.

Myth: You’ll Trip

Marijuana can for sure alter your perception. You might think the headlights that drive by your window are someone pointing a flashlight into your house. Or you might mistake a truck driving by as a crack of thunder. But are you going to see pink elephants dancing through your kitchen? It’s extremely unlikely.

Marijuana has been classified as a hallucinogen before, but that’s misleading. LSD, shrooms, peyote, and the like are true hallucinogens, where you’ll probably see things that aren’t there and dissociate from grounded reality. Instances of hallucinations of marijuana are incredibly rare and mostly associated with dramatically high doses and/or users with pre-existing mental conditions.

Anyone who says weed makes you trip has either not tried weed, not tried psychedelics, or not tried either. You’ll remember your name and remember that knives are sharp. Don’t worry about falling down the rabbit hole.

Practical Tips

Image by Pavel Danilyuk on Pexels

Okay, now that you have a better idea of what you’re getting into, I have some practical and responsible tips.

Hydrate

So many people overlook this. Staying hydrated while getting high can counteract unpleasant symptoms, like dry mouth and dry eyes. And hydrating yourself is never a bad idea; it can help you stay comfortable and grounded. Your water bottle is your best friend — keep her close by.

The hydration shouldn’t wait for the high. Drink plenty of water before you dip your toe into cannabis, and keep drinking throughout and after your experience. Never underestimate what water can do for you.

Start Slow

I’m sure you’ve already been told this, but it’s true. Rushing into a higher dose of THC can result in a very unpleasant time. It’s a great way to get anxious and paranoid and uncomfortable. You’re better off starting with a microdose or moderate dose, between 2-10mg THC. If you’re smoking and can’t measure your dose precisely, start with one hit and go from there.

I know that smoking isn’t for everyone, but I do feel like smoking or vaping is an easier way to get acquainted with the high. The THC will hit within minutes, or even seconds, so you can assess yourself sooner.

Edibles, on the other hand, can take over an hour to kick in, and might hit you all at once. That can be overwhelming and scary. But if smoking isn’t your jam, just start with a teeny edible and be very, very patient.

Stay Somewhere Safe

Obviously, your home is ideal. But if that’s not an option for whatever reason, a loved one’s house is probably the next best thing. Cannabis consumption is only legal on private property.

Smoking in a public park can be risky. Taking gummies is unlikely to get you in trouble. Who would even notice? But that’s your call to make. I can’t promise the police won’t roll up on you. And when you’re just starting, it’s best to play it safe.

Be With Friends

Some people prefer to be high alone. They might feel self-conscious or awkward when high around others. Or they might find other people annoying when they’re high. That’s fine for them, but getting high for the first time alone isn’t wise. Your thoughts could spiral into paranoia, and with no one there to ground you, it could lead to panic.

I recommend choosing someone you trust, who has a generally calming presence, and/or who is familiar with cannabis. Ideally, your cannabis companion will know what it’s like to be high and can ensure you stay relaxed and comfortable. It should be someone whom you trust enough to assure you that you’re safe, even if you feel out of control.

After a few sessions, you might decide you’re a loner stoner, which is cool. But for your first time, use the buddy system.

Bubblewrap Your Experience

Okay, having a trusted friend around and choosing a safe location are already bubblewrapping your experience. But I encourage you to take it a few steps further. This could mean turning off your phone notifications, dealing with all your responsibilities beforehand, and not planning anything major for during or after.

Your boss might call? Silence your phone. You have concert tickets for tonight? Sell them. You have to walk your dog later? Walk them now, if you can. To be clear, all of these things can be handled while high, and might even be fun, but for your first time, just take it easy.

Be Responsible With Your Weed

If there are kids in the house, make sure any cannabis products are out of reach and stored securely. Don’t get high and then drive. Don’t break the law in general. Having to talk to any sort of authority figure while stoned is often not fun.

Fun Tips

Now for more fun tips! The cannabis advice for newbies above is about mitigating unpleasantness and staying safe. The tips below are about making your high as enjoyable as can be!

Watch Comfort Shows and Movies

Now is not the time to try a new f*cked-up crime show or watch Deliverance for the very first time. Please, no. This is the time to throw on Dumb and Dumber or 30 Rock, so you can laugh and immerse yourself in a silly vibe. If you’re not feeling goofy, you can watch something more captivating, like Avatar or Planet Earth. Just don’t go right to the horror section.

Try Easy Art or Games

Some strains and products might make you want to do something. Trying to play a complex game or execute a difficult art project could become frustrating. Stick to easier activities, like freehand doddling, puzzles, Candyland, and Play-Doh. Activities like Scrabblr, knitting, or intense video games might stress you out more than normal.

Embrace Nature

Just because you can’t consume cannabis in public places, that doesn’t mean you can’t walk to your local park and sit in the grass or take a stroll around your neighborhood. The fresh air, the green trees, the warm sunshine — the Great Outdoors can be a lovely setting for your high. If you feel safe, consider taking the fun outside. Maybe you just sit on your front step!

Put on Soothing Music

If movies and games aren’t the vibe, music is a chill option. I want to say no heavy metal or graphically explicit rap, but it seriously depends on your music taste. Heavy metal might soothe you. Whatever your favorite music is, throw it on and let it wash over you. You can have it on in the background while you talk with your friends, or bump it in your headphones with your eyes closed.

Have Salty and Sweet Food on Hand

If it’s your first time getting high, I recommend you embrace the munchies. There’s plenty of time to practice self-control. But for this one time, lean into. I’m talkin’ Cheez-Its, Nilla Wafers, frozen pizza, queso, fudgey brownies. Whatever your bliss is, have it in your cupboard.

Godspeed, Friends

And with that, I wish you luck stepping into the haze. Remember, getting high is supposed to be fun. If you’re not having a good time, adjust your setting, mindset, or activity. I’ve been partaking for over a decade, and I still have bad highs. It happens. Just stay cool and safe, and you’ll be just fine. And here are some mild products to start with:

