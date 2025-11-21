A Field Guide to All the Celebrity Weed Brands Taking Over Your Feed

Celebrity weed is everywhere now. Some of it is great. Some of it is mid. And some of it should honestly come with a warning label that says “We slapped a famous person’s face on this, good luck.” So to save you the money and the cringe, we pulled together the celebrity cannabis brands that actually bring something to the table: good genetics, thoughtful formulations, cool branding, or at least a sense of identity beyond the celebrity themselves.

Each of these brands has a real origin story, too, which shows intention, not just vibes or investors in athleisure. Here’s what they sell, how each brand began, and where to buy them.

Snoop Dogg: Death Row Cannabis, and Doggy Bag by Snoop Dogg x Cookies

Brand: Death Row Cannabis + Doggy Bag by Snoop Dogg x Cookies

What They Sell: Indica- and sativa-dominant strains with bold terp profiles and collab drops from Cookies. The brand began when Snoop acquired Death Row Records and expanded it into a weed line to honor his lifelong connection to cannabis culture.

Why It Stands Out: Snoop’s weed isn’t a celebrity add-on—it’s the foundation of his entire persona. Death Row Cannabis delivers on that legacy.

Seth Rogen: Houseplant

Brand: Houseplant

What They Sell: Stylish accessories, curated strains, and home goods. Houseplant began when Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Michael Mohr realized their personal stoner aesthetic. It’s clean, colorful, and design-forward. Plus, before Rogen, it didn’t exist in the cannabis market, so they built it.

Why It Stands Out: It’s elevated stoner culture: chic, functional, and genuinely great flower.

Gwyneth Paltrow: Cann

Brand: Cann

What They Sell: Low-dose THC + CBD sparkling beverages designed for “social microdosing.” Cann began when two ex-consultants pitched Paltrow on replacing alcohol with a cleaner, lighter cannabis drink. She became one of their earliest high-profile supporters. It’s been reported that Darren Criss, Rebel Wilson, Nina Dobrev, and Kate Hudson are also investors.

Why It Stands Out: It’s the OG weed beverage with real flavor and real buzz, without the hangover.

Read our complete Cann review: This Social Tonic Is Cocktail Culture Evolved — No Booze Required

Willie Nelson: Willie’s Reserve

Brand: Willie’s Reserve

What They Sell: Craft flower, vape products, and pre-rolls sourced from small growers. The Willie’s Reserve brand began as Nelson’s tribute to legacy farmers, built to support the same independent cultivators he spent decades advocating for.

Why It Stands Out: It’s pure heritage weed rooted in cannabis activism.

Wiz Khalifa: Khalifa Kush

Brand: Khalifa Kush

What They Sell: Signature flower strains, pre-rolls, concentrates, and merch. This brand began when growers created a private strain for Wiz—a.k.a. “Wiz’s personal stash”—that eventually launched publicly after fans begged for it.

Why It Stands Out: Gas, potency, consistency—this is weed meant for people who smoke daily.

Martha Stewart: Martha Stewart CBD

Brand: Martha Stewart CBD (with Canopy Growth)

What They Sell: CBD gummies, oils, and wellness products made with clean, dessert-inspired flavors. The brand began after Martha became friends with Snoop Dogg (of course) and took a tour of Canopy’s operations, leading her to create CBD formulas she’d personally approve.

Why It Stands Out: Surprisingly delicious and genuinely refined—classic Martha.

Jim Belushi: Belushi’s Farm

Brand: Belushi’s Farm

What They Sell: Oregon-grown flower, specialty strains, and limited-edition collaborations. The brand began when Belushi bought farmland as a healing project, then fell deep into cultivation and turned it into a legitimate cannabis operation.

Why It Stands Out: This is an actor turned genuinely obsessed grower—not a tourist.

Carlos Santana: Mirayo

Brand: Mirayo by Santana

What They Sell: THC gummies, pre-rolls, and flower inspired by creativity, music, and spiritual rituals. The brand began when Santana partnered with The Parent Company to create cannabis products centered around cultural and emotional expression.

Why It Stands Out: Microdosing meets mysticism, wrapped in psychedelic artwork.

Mike Tyson: Tyson Ranch / Tyson 2.0

Brand: Tyson Ranch / Tyson 2.0

What They Sell: High-potency flower, edibles, vapes, and wellness experiences—including the evolving Tyson cannabis resort. The brand began after Tyson credited cannabis for his physical and emotional healing, leading him to build a multi-state weed empire.

Why It Stands Out: Maximum strength, maximum personality.

Jay-Z: Monogram

Brand: Monogram

What They Sell: Luxury pre-rolls, curated flower, and the iconic $50 OG Handroll. The brand began when Jay-Z partnered with The Parent Company as Chief Visionary, aiming to elevate cannabis like a high-end fashion house.

Why It Stands Out: It’s premium, intentional, and sleek as hell.

Cheech Marin & Tommy Chong: Cheech & Chong’s Cannabis Co.

Brand: Cheech & Chong’s Cannabis Co.

What They Sell: Weed, THC seltzers, and a chain of dispensaries. The brand began when the duo realized modern legalization was literally built on the culture they helped create—so they built a company that reflects that legacy.

Why It Stands Out: Nostalgia meets surprisingly solid everyday products.

Method Man: TICAL

Brand: TICAL (Taking Into Consideration All Lives)

What They Sell: Premium flower and cannabis products with a strong equity mission. The brand began because Method Man wanted to uplift Black and legacy operators excluded from the legal market.

Why It Stands Out: High-quality product backed by real social purpose.

Jaleel White: ItsPurpl

Brand: ItsPurpl (with 710 Labs)

What They Sell: Purple Urkle strains, carts, and limited-edition purple flower drops. The brand began when lifelong jokes about “Urkel weed” led White to partner with top-tier cultivator 710 Labs to revive and modernize the famous purple genetics.

Why It Stands Out: A meme turned into legitimately premium purple flower.