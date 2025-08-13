Today’s moon on August 13, 2025, is the waning gibbous. Are you shocked? Probably not, considering we’ve been in the same phase for the past few days. However, you might be feeling slightly more settled, the further we venture from last weekend’s full moon.

Tomorrow, the moon will still be in the waning gibbous phase while subtly entering the third quarter moon. The third-quarter moon actually includes the entire waning phase of the lunar cycle, between the full moon and the new moon.

Today’s waning gibbous is even less illuminated than yesterday’s, as well as rising later at night. It will appear smaller as the days go on, but right now, it likely still looks like a semicircle in the night (or early morning) sky.

The moon has also entered the fiery sign of Aries today, meaning you might experience some unsettled feelings. Here’s what you can expect from the day ahead.

Current Moon Phase: August 13, 2025

Today’s current moon phase is a waning gibbous moon in Aries. The moon is losing its illumination as we move closer to the new moon (and away from the full moon).

The waning gibbous is the sixth of eight phases in the lunar cycle, meaning we’re in the second half and nearing the end. Currently, the moon is 19.39 days old and has a 78% illumination.

What Is the Waning Gibbous Moon Phase?

The waning gibbous moon phase occurs after the full moon and lasts for several days. During this time, the moon looks like a semicircle that gets smaller and smaller with each passing day.

“The Waning Gibbous phase is when the lit-up part of the Moon’s face shrinks from about 100% to 50%,” Time and Date states on its website. “It starts just after Full Moon and lasts until the Third Quarter Moon. Waning means that it is shrinking and getting smaller, while gibbous refers to the oval-to-round shape. It can be challenging to differentiate the first stage of Waning Gibbous from a Full Moon when 98%-99% of the surface facing Earth is illuminated.”

Waning Gibbous Moon in Aries

Today’s waning gibbous moon is in the astrological sign of Aries—a fire sign. Due to its feisty, oftentimes unsettled energy, you might notice a shift in your emotions from yesterday.

According to AstroSeek, “The feeling of uncertainty can make you solve problems faster than is natural. Do not rush as if there were a deadline. Try to slow down so that you can decide what you want to do and proceed at your own comfortable pace.”

A waning gibbous moon, especially in Aries, provides the ideal time for introspection and new beginnings. Aries is the first sign of the zodiac, and since the full moon was a time of release, you might be feeling especially inspired to start over right now. Listen to your instincts and let things play out as they do, even if it feels uncertain.

Waning Gibbous Symbolism

By now, you likely know that a waning gibbous moon is one that loses its illumination from the sun with each passing day. This moon phase symbolizes a time for closure—for trusting the process without fighting to make anything or anyone stay.

This is also a great moment to take a beat for yourself and to express gratitude to those around you. Appreciate what you have when you have it, and know that nothing and no one is yours to own. Trust that you are where you’re meant to be at this time, and more aligned opportunities will greet you soon.