Daily Horoscope: August 28, 2021

The moon in Taurus meets the planet of surprise, Uranus, at 5:52 AM. Unexpected emotions may surface. We’re feeling courageous as the moon connects with fiery warrior planet Mars at 2:14 PM. Our imaginations are boosted as the moon connects with dreamy Neptune at 8:56 PM.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

The moon in Taurus finds you focused on money today, and you’re in an especially productive mood as the moon connects with your ruling planet Mars. It’s a powerful time to focus on wealth and creativity!

Taurus

You’re taking exciting risks as the moon, currently in your sign, meets electric Uranus, and your love life heats up as the moon connects with fiery Mars! Inspiring social connections are formed when the moon mingles with dreamy Neptune later on.

Gemini

Notice what your intuition tells you as the moon meets brilliant Uranus today. Excitement takes place at home as the moon connects with Mars, and creative inspiration flows as the moon mingles with Neptune.

Cancer

You’re making unexpected friends as the moon meets wildcard Uranus, and exciting conversations take place as the moon connects with Mars. Inspiring ideas are shared when the moon connects with dreamy Neptune later on.

Leo

The moon in Taurus finds you focused on your career, and you’re taking exciting risks as the moon meets wildcard Uranus. You’re taking action when it comes to money as the moon connects with Mars. You’re inspiring people to invest in you as the moon mingles with Neptune!

Virgo

You’re in the mood to take a spontaneous trip as the moon meets wildcard Uranus! You’re feeling adventurous and especially confident as the moon connects with warrior Mars. The moon also connects with Neptune, inspiring a sympathetic atmosphere.

Libra

The moon in Taurus finds you focused on finances today, and some unexpected twists may arise as the moon meets the planet of surprise, Uranus. The moon also connects with action planet Mars, helping you cut ties with the past. You’re smoothing things over as the moon mingles with dreamy Neptune.

Scorpio

Unexpected meetings may take place as the moon in Taurus meets Uranus, and exciting social connections arise as the moon mingles with action planet Mars. Romance and creativity flow as the moon connects with Neptune.

Sagittarius

Unexpected tasks may pop up as the moon meets Uranus, but a productive energy flows in your career as the moon connects with Mars. Creativity flows when the moon connects with dreamy Neptune later on.

Capricorn

A fun, romantic energy flows as the moon moves through Taurus! Unexpected thrills arrive as the moon meets Uranus, and you’re feeling adventurous as the moon connects with Mars. The moon also mingles with Neptune later on, boosting your intuition.

Aquarius

Surprises pop up at home as the moon in Taurus meets your ruling planet Uranus. You’re confidently cutting ties with the past as the moon connects with Mars. The moon mingles with Neptune later on, inspiring creativity and abundance!

Pisces

Unexpected news may arrive as the moon meets Uranus. A brilliant idea could pop up! The moon connects with Mars, finding you and your partners confronting things head-on. Inspiration flows as the moon connects with your ruling planet Neptune later on.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.