Daily Horoscope: February 19, 2025

Happy first day of Pisces season, stargazer! As this water sign’s dominant traits take over the cosmic airwaves for the next several weeks, emotions and sensitivity will rise. Pisces is a dreamer. They’re also a worrier. Planning is one thing. Fretting is another. It appears as though these mental gymnastics start early as a square forms between prosperous Jupiter and communicative Mercury. The stars urge us not to underestimate our ability to get in our own ways. Venus and Makemake retrograde’s direct opposition one sign over in Aries and Libra, respectively, keeps our emotional and mental focus on how we invest in ourselves and our immediate environment.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Venus and Makemake retrograde form a direct opposition under your sign and Libra, placing a strong emphasis on how you invest in yourself and your immediate environment. You can either build the foundation of a better future now or relish in the immediate satisfaction of getting what you want right away. The stars are gently nudging you toward the former.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The opposition between Venus and Makemake retrograde continues. As someone who tends to enjoy material things more than most, it might be especially unsettling to know your spending habits might be directly affecting your surroundings in more negative ways than you realize. Start seeking out satisfaction and inner peace elsewhere, Taurus. Diversify what brings you joy, and joy will become more plentiful.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The square between your ruling planet, Mercury, and Jupiter continues. Misunderstandings or mental roadblocks will become more likely as these two planets’ energies clash. Remember that a challenge doesn’t mean that something is impossible. All it means is you’ll have to work a little harder to get it, and that’s okay. This friction is only temporary, Gemini. Keep pushing.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waning gibbous Moon continues its trek through Scorpio, forming a fortuitous trine with Saturn in the process. Yesterday’s conjunction of the Moon and Haumea encouraged listening to your gut. Today’s alignment encourages you to follow through with the revelations, changes, and discoveries that were revealed to you in the previous days. Identifying the problem is only the first step.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling celestial body has completed its transition into Pisces, bringing with it a greater connection to our intuition and emotions in general. This self-assuredness is further strengthened by an auspicious trine between the Sun and Haumea retrograde, a dwarf planet flying in Scorpio. The answers that you seek are already within you, Leo. All you have to do is uncover them.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

The square between your ruling planet, Mercury, and Jupiter continues. Be careful not to get so caught up pointing fingers that you forget to acknowledge your own faults with a conflict or personal obstacle. You don’t have to fall down a rumination rabbit hole, of course. But a little bit of humility can go a long, long way, Virgo.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Your ruling planet continues its direct opposition to Makemake retrograde under Aries and your sign, respectively. This alignment continues to call us to reassess our innermost environments. What are we putting into them? What are we allowing others to place inside of them? As uncomfortable as it might be, taking stock of your surroundings makes it easier to assess weak spots, Libra.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The Sun and Haumea retrograde form a fortuitous trine under Pisces and your celestial domain. The stars are shining a light down the path in front of you, Scorpio. Trust that you’ve made it this far and that it stands to reason you can do it again. Then, follow that star. You are closer to achieving your goals than you might think.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The square between Jupiter and Mercury continues under Gemini and Pisces. It might become more difficult to accept new ideas, retain previously unknown information, or enjoy other mental and physical expansion. But difficult isn’t the same as unattainable, Sagittarius. It’s time to roll up your sleeves and power through the hard stuff which, believe it or not, will pass.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

A sextile between your ruling planet, Saturn, and Uranus under Pisces and Taurus suggests it might be time to find new ways of handling interpersonal dynamics. Uranus tends to bring a chaotic energy to its alignments, something that goes directly against the disciplinarian nature of your ruling planet. Learning to go with the flow is an unavoidable life lesson, Capricorn.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your ruling planet forms a favorable sextile with Saturn, indicating positive energy in matters of discipline, boundaries, and responsibility. Sure, this inactive sextile between Uranus and Saturn might not yield the shiniest rewards. But there is more to life than chasing that glitter down, Aquarius. The stars urge you to be grateful for what’s in front of you now.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The beginning of your celestial season comes with its fair share of challenges, but it’s nothing you can’t handle, Pisces. First, the opposition between Venus and Makemake retrograde continues, placing an emotional emphasis on how and why you invest in yourself and your immediate surroundings. Meanwhile, Mercury and Jupiter’s square under your sign and Gemini indicates potential communication breakdowns ahead.

