Daily Horoscope: February 25, 2025

A conjunction between the waning crescent Moon and Pluto adds to the cosmic energy already brought forth by the same alignment between Mercury and Saturn. The cosmos is signaling great change ahead, stargazer. Mercury and Saturn working together should help improve mental clarity and communicative power as you push forward through the obstacles ahead. Meanwhile, the Moon’s combination with Pluto’s transformative energy is an invaluable reminder that evolution occurs at its own pace and not a second sooner. Relax, trust the process, and take in your surroundings as you proceed. How will your sign fare today?

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The conjunction between Mercury and Saturn maintains a harmonious trine with your ruling planet, Mars retrograde, which is right on the cusp of resuming its usual orbital path. The stars are lining up for something big, Aries. Make sure your emotional and mental affairs are in order before these changes arrive. Indeed, it’s time to get back to work.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus continues to fly in a direct opposition with Makemake retrograde, perpetuating the feeling that something in your inner environment needs checking in on. You can try and suppress these nagging feelings all you want, Taurus. But eventually, they’ll find their way to the front of your mind. Wouldn’t you rather control how and when that happens to you?

Taurus monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury’s ongoing conjunction with Saturn lends a motivational spirit to the latter planet’s focus on discipline and responsibility. While these duties might seem overwhelming at first, the stars urge you to wait it out a little longer before making your mind up. Everyone needs a little time to acclimate, Gemini. You ought to give yourself the chance to do so.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waning crescent Moon conjoins with faraway Pluto in Aquarius today, helping catalyze this shrinking lunar phase’s move toward a more restful, rejuvenating state of mind. Taking a breather right now doesn’t mean that you’ve failed at the task at hand, Cancer. In fact, you’ll be better off for those obligations if you give yourself time to recover.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling celestial body maintains its conjunction with Ceres, which, within the context of Mercury and Saturn’s conjunction in Pisces, adds an element of tough self-care to your cosmic forecast. Doing what’s best for you isn’t always the most fun option. Nevertheless, that’s what the stars call you to pursue. Your future self will be grateful that you did, Leo.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

The ongoing conjunction between Saturn and Mercury in Pisces helps differentiate between assumptions we make out of fear or anxiety and the reality that’s actually in front of us. Make sure that you’re paying attention to the cosmos when it shows you which is which, Virgo. The assumptions might be more comfortable right now, but they won’t be for long.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Your ruling planet, Venus, maintains its direct opposition to Makemake retrograde under your celestial domain, making this an incredibly tangible cosmic alignment for you, in particular, Libra. The stars keep pushing you to assess your internal environment for potential toxic behaviors and mindsets. Don’t forget: what you do once you find the problem is more important than just identifying it.

Libra monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The waning crescent Moon conjoins with your ruling planet, Pluto, today in Aquarius. This brief but potent combination signals a tangible emotional shift. The square between this conjunction and Haumea retrograde continues, but don’t get caught up on this aspect’s negative stereotype. Breaking old thought patterns will be a challenge. That isn’t an issue. It’s to be expected, Scorpio.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter and Makemake retrograde maintain their auspicious trine in Gemini and Libra, making for an air-dominant alignment that suggests prosperity and positive growth in your relationship with yourself. Enjoy these feelings of stability and confidence while they’re here, Sagittarius. With Jupiter’s coinciding sextile with Venus, all cosmic signs are looking up for you in matters of the heart, wallet, or both.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your ruling planet continues its conjunction with Mercury under Pisces, helping boost confidence and clarity as you navigate this celestial domain’s heightened sensitivities and imagination. The worlds we create in our heads can be helpful tools to navigate the world around us. But the stars warn against letting the two intermingle too closely. Let communicative Mercury and disciplinarian Saturn ground you, Capricorn.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The positive sextile between your ruling planet, Uranus, and the conjunction of Saturn and Mercury continues. A notable conjunction also locks into place under your celestial domain between the waning crescent Moon and Pluto. This cosmic alignment points to a need to release old ideas, behaviors, or connections. The stars offer a gentle reminder that sometimes, a solution requires a subtraction.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The waning crescent Moon briefly passes through Neptune, emphasizing the upcoming new Moon’s restorative and restful energy. It’s time to go with the flow, Pisces. Mercury and Saturn’s ongoing conjunction under your celestial domain should help when swimming the tide gets a bit choppy. Learning not to worry about pleasing others will be difficult. But it will be worth it.

Pisces monthly horoscope

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.