Daily Horoscope: February 5, 2025

Haumea retrograde strengthens today under Scorpio, bringing up feelings of self-doubt or indecisiveness, particularly within interpersonal power dynamics. Speaking (or even finding) your truth becomes more difficult. You might find yourself moving at the whims of others instead of following your own path. While these patterns can be disheartening upon first finding them, the important thing to focus on is that you did. Mercury and Jupiter retrograde maintain their auspicious trine in Aquarius and Gemini, respectively, signaling something new and foreign to what you’ve experienced in the past. Change can be and often is a very good thing. Follow this cosmic pursuit where it leads you.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Venus begins its trek through your celestial domain today, placing a greater focus on matters of the heart or wallet. This coincides with the ongoing trine between your ruling planet, Mars retrograde, and Saturn. The cosmos seems to be pointing toward a challenge further up the road. But its alignment also suggests you’re well-equipped to conquer that obstacle, Aries.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your ruling planet, Venus, begins its path through Aries, turning up the heat, especially when it comes to money, love, or your relationship with yourself. More likely than not, it’s a unique blend of all three. Capitalize on this motivation to better yourself while it’s here, Taurus. You know better than anyone that this attitude doesn’t last forever.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury continues its auspicious trine with Jupiter retrograde, easing communicative pathways as you process the new information presented by the latter celestial body’s regressive period. Keep absorbing these insights while they present themselves to you, Gemini. It’s when you think you’ve stopped learning that you need to open your mind more than ever. Stay curious. Dig a little deeper.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The first-quarter Moon makes its way through Taurus, solidifying emotional states into somewhat rigid ways of being. With Mars retrograde and Saturn maintaining their harmonious trine under your celestial domain and Pisces, the cosmos seems to suggest it’s time to start controlling your feelings instead of the other way around. A little bit of empathy can go a long way.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling celestial body’s ongoing conjunction with Mercury makes it easier to brainstorm new ideas, communicate these plans, and learn from the results. The Sun’s trine with Jupiter retrograde also continues, signaling fresh perspectives and bright aspirations. Keep up the good work, Leo. The stars are clearly lining in your favor for a reason. Go find out what it is.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury’s trine with Jupiter retrograde coincides with a more challenging square between your ruling planet and the first-quarter Moon. This lunar phase encourages a managerial approach to life: assessing our progress and surroundings and determining if a change is necessary. The results of this inquest might not be what you expected, but the cosmos suggests it’s what you needed.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Your ruling planet, Venus, makes its way into fire-ruled Aries today. Emotions will run a little hot, passions high, and your desire to interact with the outside world will increase. Be wary of the square between communicative Mercury and the first-quarter Moon in Aquarius and Taurus. Just because you feel a certain way doesn’t mean everyone else does, too, Libra.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Haumea retrograde strengthens under your celestial domain, increasing feelings of self-doubt and insecurity. As difficult as this might seem in the moment, remember that these fleeting notions are just that: fleeting. Try as you might to hide behind your emotional armor, you can’t deny the progress you’ve already made thus far. You’re the only one second-guessing yourself, Scorpio. Stand firm.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

As the harmonious trine between Jupiter retrograde and the Sun continues in Gemini and Aquarius, a far more arduous aspect forms between the first-quarter Moon and a conjunction of Mercury and the Sun. The former alignment suggests an amicable welcoming of new perspectives and ideas. But the latter indicates conflict, particularly in how we process and express our feelings. Tread lightly.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The ongoing square between Saturn and Jupiter retrograde offers a bit of tough love as the same aspect forms between the first-quarter Moon and Mercury. Matters of the heart require a fair amount of cognitive effort, too, Capricorn. It’s not just your logical or professional pursuits that need a sharp mind. It’s time to shift your perspective on sentimentality.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your ruling planet, Uranus, maintains its two main alignments today: a sextile with Mars retrograde in Cancer and a tense square with Ceres in your celestial domain. The latter alignment heightens the likelihood of tension or friction when it comes to helping others or accepting others’ help. Meanwhile, Mars encourages you to accept the support. You deserve it, Aquarius.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Venus moves further out of your celestial domain, lessening the pertinence of emotional or financial affairs. Presently, the most significant alignment in your forecast continues to be the trine between Mars retrograde and Saturn. Indeed, the stars have placed you squarely in a period of tremendous personal evolution. This will likely feel more uncomfortable before it levels into contentment.

