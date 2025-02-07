Daily Horoscope: February 7, 2025

The waxing gibbous Moon conjoins with Jupiter, fresh out of its retrograde period, in Gemini. This potent alignment signals us to take a good, hard look at our current situations and determine how we truly feel about them. Far too often, we start living our lives on autopilot, allowing grievances, annoyances, or downright toxic behavior to persist long past its expiration date. With aspirational Jupiter in the mix, the stars gently shift your perspective toward the potential of what could be. Why settle for a certain level of happiness, stargazer? Part of life’s joy involves looking for even greater senses of purpose, feelings of elation, and inner peace. There’s no better time to start looking than right now.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars retrograde forming an auspicious trine with Saturn at the same time it’s creating a far more challenging square with Chiron makes for an interesting blend of cosmic energy. This alignment signals something a little askew from contentment, indicating potential emotional conflict that’s triggering similar feelings from your past. Fortunately, the trine between Mars and Saturn suggests positive growth from this.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The sextile between your ruling planet, Venus, and Pluto creates a cosmic atmosphere conducive to getting financial or romantic affairs in order. The latter celestial body provides a keen awareness of power dynamics and flow. Now is an ideal time to start looking at ways to get from point A to point B. This process certainly won’t start itself, Taurus.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

A conjunction of the waxing gibbous Moon and recently turned direct Jupiter occurs under your celestial domain, resulting in more tangible effects from your earthly vantage point. The stars urge you not to settle, Gemini. There is a giant world out there that is yours for the taking. Don’t sequester yourself to a small patch of “this is okay.” Seek out greatness.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waxing gibbous Moon conjoins with Jupiter, fresh from its retrograde season, under Gemini. As your ruling celestial body urges you to take stock of your surroundings, both environmentally and interpersonally, Jupiter motivates you to prioritize growth and prosperity. Life can be a struggle, yes. But that doesn’t mean you’re cursed by the cosmos to have suffering be your default mode, Cancer.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling celestial body forms a challenging square with Uranus, shaking your foundation and creating a sense of instability or chaos. For someone who prefers to have a firm grasp on their lines and marks, these types of shake-ups can be particularly alarming. Think of it as an opportunity to show off your bravery and innovative spirit, not an attack.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury begins to ease into a favorable sextile with Chiron under Aquarius and Aries, respectively, signaling new ways of processing the past and applying it to our present and future. Don’t underestimate the clarity that time and hindsight can provide, Virgo. Previous versions of yourself aren’t lesser than because they didn’t have the solution. That was your current self’s to find.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

A positive albeit inactive sextile forms between your ruling planet, Venus, and Pluto today. This alignment serves as a cosmic nudge to start getting affairs in order regarding your finances or relationships. Before you can tie up the loose ends, you have to figure out where they’re hiding. So, start looking, Libra. The hard part will come a little later.

Libra monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto forms a positive sextile with Venus in Aquarius and Aries, suggesting the wheels of financial or romantic progress are slowly starting to move. It’s not enough to have a good idea and then pat yourself on the back for having it. Following through with these plans involves constant effort that will indeed surpass the effort it took to brainstorm them.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your ruling planet, Jupiter, forms a brief but potent conjunction with the waxing gibbous Moon. The brightening lunar phase encourages a reflective mindset. Where are you on your life path? Where would you like to be? How can you most efficiently bridge the gap between the former and the latter? The cosmos urges you to stop settling in your comfort zone, Sagittarius.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The cosmos maintains its motivational celestial energy over your domain as the trine between your ruling planet, Saturn, and Mars retrograde continues. During this time of intense discipline, be wary of letting your pride foster resentment for others not matching your level of productivity. A far more efficient use of your time would be leading by example instead of guilt.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your ruling planet, Uranus, eases into a challenging square with the Sun, suggesting potential conflict or friction within your sense of self. Uranus is a notoriously chaotic planet, shaking up the status quo and defying our expectations at the most unpredictable moments. Try not to think of this so much as a cosmic punishment. It’s more of a learning opportunity.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Saturn and Neptune’s ongoing placements under your sign foster a creative but disciplined environment conducive to reaching new artistic goals and professional pursuits. The greater rewards often go to those who dare to think outside the box. Use your wild imagination to your advantage, Pisces. Despite what you might have been led to believe, it is a useful resource.

Pisces monthly horoscope

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.