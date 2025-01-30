Daily Horoscope: January 30, 2025

A conjunction of Venus and Neptune begins under Pisces, opening up creative pathways and expanding the imagination when it comes to love, finances, or our connections to ourselves. Now is the time to throw out the old and explore the unordinary. Mars retrograde has been revealing pitfalls and problem areas for weeks. The stars urge you to start brainstorming outside the avenues you’ve already taken. While it might not feel like it in the moment, these Mars-related setbacks are a cosmic blessing, stargazer. Just think of all the worse fates from which your previous misfortune has saved you. How will your sign fare today?

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Chiron and Ceres form a favorable sextile under your celestial domain and Aquarius, inviting you to heal from your past pain in new ways. The healing process is not linear, nor can you model yours off someone else’s. Indeed, you will have to forge this path yourself, Aries. Receive this obligation to yourself as the honor that it is.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your ruling planet eases further into its potent conjunction with Neptune under Pisces today. Neptune’s dreamy nature lends itself to imagining new ways to achieve personal or financial fulfillment. There’s no room for stubborn streaks here, Taurus. All cosmic signs point to the importance of keeping an open, flexible mind. Experiment. Play. Don’t be afraid to try new things, stargazer.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury forms a challenging square with Haumea under Aquarius and Scorpio, creating some internal instability and indecisiveness. Try to weather the storm as best you can, Gemini. These negative feelings will pass eventually. But if you can’t let go of them and opt to hyperfixate instead, you’re practically guaranteeing a delay in this natural healing process. Stay calm. Stay centered.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your ruling celestial body flies into conjunction with Ceres in Aquarius as it progresses through its darkest, most restorative lunar phase. New Moons are ideal for resting, recharging, and recalibrating. With nurturing Ceres in the mix, all cosmic signs point to your body finding a way to slow down one way or another, regardless of what you want to do.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The auspicious trine between your ruling celestial body, the Sun, and Jupiter continues in Aquarius and Gemini. Experimentation is not a one-size-fits-all process, nor is it an overnight transformation. Give yourself the breathing room to try new things even if you think you’ve already maxed out your curiosity reserves. The notion that such a thing would even exist directly contradicts its purpose.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury and Haumea form a tense square today, creating an air of uncertainty that goes against your desire to maintain at least some semblance of control over your surroundings. You can’t prepare for every possible scenario, Virgo. But you can have faith in your ability to possess and implement the right tools to get you through anything. Be confident.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus and Neptune’s conjunction will prove especially dangerous for you, someone already prone to looking for the best in people. As Neptune amps up our sensitivity and romanticism, it can become all too easy to mislead yourself about people’s true intentions. The stars offer an important reminder. When someone shows you who they are, listen. The first time.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Current happenings will begin to ease and reach a more stable resting state now that the celestial traffic jam with your ruling planet, Pluto, in Aquarius is starting to break up. Haumea’s ongoing placement in your celestial domain offers a much-needed boost in emotional clarity. A square between it and Pluto signals you might not like these revelations, but the truth isn’t always pretty.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The trine between Jupiter retrograde and the Sun continues, as does the same aspect between your ruling planet and Makemake. With the new Moon flying through Aquarius, this celestial alignment suggests a need to find new ways to recalibrate with yourself. You’ve spent so long worrying about how others perceive you. It’s time to think about how you perceive yourself, Sagittarius.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your ruling planet, Saturn, eases further into its fortuitous trine with Mars retrograde. With the latter red planet in its regressive state, this cosmic alignment wouldn’t necessarily indicate great progress or growth. But a positive aspect like this one suggests that even if things don’t go your way, the universe is bestowing an invaluable lesson onto you. Pay attention, Capricorn.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus retrograde and Venus continue their favorable sextile in Taurus and Pisces, respectively. This positive albeit inactive alignment points to enjoying new experiences without thinking too deeply about them. Don’t underestimate your ability to out-logic yourself out of soul-affirming satisfaction or entertainment. Not everything in life has to have an end goal, Aquarius. Some things just are, and that’s okay.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune and Venus ease further into their powerful combination under your celestial domain. Romance is at an all-time high. Creativity follows suit. Now is an ideal time to lean into your investments a bit harder. If they’re worth their weight, then they should be able to support you back. If they can’t, then maybe it’s time to try something else.

