Daily Horoscope: January 9, 2025

Mercury travels further into Capricorn today, forming a favorable sextile with instinctive Haumea that suggests a need to follow your gut and listen to your intuition. This becomes especially important when the outcome your instincts are leading you toward isn’t the one you wanted. It’s far easier to navigate around the cosmic hands we’re dealt than fight our way into a situation that isn’t meant for us. Mars retrograde’s auspicious trine with Neptune further emphasizes the possibility that it’s time to change plans or switch course. The red planet’s retrograde might foil our plans, but imaginative Neptune will help us dream up new ones. How will your sign fare today, stargazer?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The auspicious trine between Mars retrograde and Neptune continues, encouraging a move toward rest and recalibration. Your ruling planet’s retrograde period increases the likelihood of unexpected delays and challenges. Neptune offers creative ways around these obstacles. Don’t be so quick to assume there’s only one way over this hill, Aries. Shake things up. Think outside of the box.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The waxing gibbous Moon forms a potent conjunction with Uranus retrograde in your celestial domain. As this managerial phase urges you to consider whether your life path needs adjustment or not, Uranus retrograde helps brace you for the likely reality that you could stand to try a new direction. The stars encourage you to go with the flow today, Taurus.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Jupiter retrograde and Ceres form a harmonious trine under your celestial domain and Aquarius, two air-ruled placements that promote curiosity and innovation. The former retrograde planet continues to open our minds and perspectives, while dwarf planet Ceres keeps our focus locked on how we can take care of ourselves and others. Love comes in many forms, Gemini. Accept them as they come.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waxing gibbous Moon passes through a fleeting but powerful conjunction with Uranus retrograde under Taurus. At the same time, Mars retrograde crosses further into your celestial domain. Your ruling celestial body’s lunar phase calls us to assess our progress thus far and determine whether we require a realignment. You’re not doing your future self any favors by being dishonest.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling celestial body continues its challenging square with both Chiron and Eris, two dwarf planets flying in Aries. This is a fire-heavy alignment, increasing passion for better or worse. Emotions will run especially hot today, particularly around personal convictions and beliefs. Be careful not to burn the bridge you’re currently standing on, Leo. There is more than one way around this problem.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury begins to form a favorable sextile with instinctive Haumea as it crosses further into Capricorn. Your ruling planet’s Capricorn placement increases motivation and eases progress, but it’s not without its pitfalls. A sextile is not necessarily an action-oriented alignment, suggesting that your hyper-judgment might be hurting your progress more than you realize. Healthy skepticism of knee-jerk reactions is useful, Virgo.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Makemake and Ceres continue their auspicious trine under your celestial domain and Aquarius, expanding the mind and heart to new ways of connecting with and giving back to your most intimate community. Remember, Libra: new ways of connecting can also mean putting yourself out less than you have in the past. The answers you seek could be hiding in your discomfort.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Don’t underestimate your ability to overthink your way out of a good opportunity, Scorpio. Your perception of power dynamics is an admirable quality, but the stars urge you to be careful of how you use this sensitivity. The harder you search for problems and seedy players, the more likely it is you’ll find them. Be wary of becoming your own self-fulfilling prophecy.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your ruling planet maintains its harmonious trine with Makemake, pushing you toward new ways of connecting to the people around you. You’ve always been so focused on accomplishing goals and reaching new milestones that you’ve forgotten to enjoy the connections you’ve made along the way. The stars urge you to slow down and truly appreciate these relationships, Sagittarius.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The challenging square between your ruling planet, Saturn, and Jupiter retrograde persists, increasing conflict in areas of discipline, tradition, and expansion. Routines can be a good thing. But they can also trap us into toxic behaviors or mindsets. This cosmic alignment suggests you might be closer to the latter territory, Capricorn. Old doesn’t necessarily mean good when it comes to social beliefs and practices.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The trine between Uranus retrograde and the Sun continues under your celestial domain and Taurus. Major change is ahead, and considering Uranus’ placement in Taurus, the stars suggest this transformation will have significant implications for our home life. Give yourself time to acclimate before making any major decisions, Aquarius. A little bit of adjustment time can go a long way.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The auspicious trine between your ruling planet, Neptune, and Mars retrograde continues in your celestial domain and Cancer. Sensitivity is at an all-time high with this water-heavy forecast, which can be both a blessing and a curse, depending on how you wield this energy. It’s up to you whether this is a positive or negative experience overall, Pisces.

