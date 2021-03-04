Daily Horoscope: March 5, 2021

The moon in Sagittarius connects with Saturn at 8:56 AM, encouraging us to reflect on our boundaries, and we’re in an affectionate mood as the moon clashes with Venus at 10:58 AM. The moon clashes with the sun at 8:30 PM, finding us rethinking the direction we want to go.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon is in fellow fire sign Sagittarius today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules travel, education, and publishing, finding you eager to learn, connect with the world, and share your ideas!

Taurus

The moon is in Sagittarius today, finding you sorting out issues concerning debts and taxes. The moon also clashes with your ruling planet Venus, finding you eager to connect with friends.

Gemini

The moon is in your opposite sign Sagittarius today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart! People are eagerly affectionate, craving pleasure and delight as the moon clashes with sweet Venus.

Cancer

The moon in fire sign Sagittarius illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your daily routines and rituals, and you’re rethinking your habits and schedule as the moon squares off with the sun.

Leo

You’re in a romantic mood today as the moon moves through fellow fire sign Sagittarius; intimacy is a major theme for the day as the moon clashes with the planet of love and connection, Venus.

Virgo

The moon in Sagittarius illuminates the home and family sector of your chart today, and you’re in a very nostalgic mood as the moon clashes with Venus. The moon also squares off with the sun, finding you rethinking how you interact with certain people.

Libra

The moon is in Sagittarius, a sign with a big heart and a big mouth—lots of talk takes place today! Many plans and decisions are reworked: Take it slow when it comes to making choices, don’t say yes for the sake of being agreeable, or else you may find yourself overbooked.

Scorpio

You’re focused on finances today as the moon moves through Sagittarius! But you might feel the desire to splurge on a treat for yourself as the moon clashes with Venus.

Sagittarius

The moon is in your sign today, Sagittarius! The world is on your emotional wavelength. You’re feeling sentimental as the moon clashes with darling Venus.

Capricorn

Take it slow as the moon moves through Sagittarius! A sappy energy may flow as the moon clashes with Venus, as well as an uptick in communication.

Aquarius

The moon in Sagittarius lights up the friendship sector of your chart today, Aquarius, and sweet, sentimental exchanges take place as the moon squares off with darling Venus.

Pisces

The moon in Sagittarius illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your career, and you’re feeling popular as the moon clashes with darling Venus!

