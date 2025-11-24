Daily Horoscope: November 24, 2025

The day shows up with a strange voltage, like the universe is side-eyeing everyone to see who’s actually paying attention. Mercury retrograde still toys with timing, yet there’s an undercurrent pushing truths to the surface in ways no one planned for. Somewhere in the middle of this energy, stargazer, a thought, glance, or instinct hits with more honesty than you expect. Each sign feels it differently—some get a jolt of courage, others catch themselves wanting something they pretended they’d outgrown. Nothing arrives dramatically, but certain moments flash brighter than they should. Follow the flicker. That’s where today’s story actually begins.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

A restless edge lingers all day, the kind that makes ordinary plans feel a little too tight. Mars roaming through Sagittarius adds fuel to that itch, Aries, nudging you toward bolder thinking and bolder reactions. Something someone says might land differently than they intended, giving you a moment of sharp, almost electric honesty. Trust the instinct that makes you pause. It’s pointing somewhere real.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Something tender creeps into the day in a way you can actually feel, like your senses are turned up a notch without being overwhelmed. The Moon’s sextile to Venus plus Mercury’s conjunction with your ruling planet sharpens emotional intel, Taurus, giving you a read on people that borders on uncanny. Someone’s tone, expression, or timing says more than their actual words. Don’t ignore the signal.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your mind feels like it’s running two tabs at once: the one you show people and the one where the real story is happening. Mercury retrograde adds its usual static, but the Moon’s sextile to Mercury and that Mercury–Venus conjunction sharpen your instincts in oddly useful ways, Gemini. Someone’s mixed message finally makes sense today. Let the realization land without rushing to act on it.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Something inside you steadies in a way that feels earned, not accidental. With the Moon connecting to Venus, Mercury, Saturn, and pulling against Jupiter, an emotional truth rises with surprising calm. It doesn’t demand anything from you, Cancer. It simply shows you where you’ve been growing without noticing. Trust that softened place. It’s pointing toward a choice that finally feels possible.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Something in the day pushes you to think bigger than your usual script. With the Sun moving through Sagittarius, your frustrations feel less sticky and your confidence lands with a cleaner hit. Leo, you might notice a craving for sincerity over theatrics, a pull toward what actually nourishes you. Trust that craving. It leads to a truth you’re finally ready to acknowledge.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your mind feels sharp in a way you can trust, even with Mercury retrograde muttering in the background. The Moon’s sextile to Mercury and its tie to Venus give you a rare blend of instinct and precision, Virgo. Something finally lines up between what you sense and what you see. Let that alignment guide a conversation you’ve been avoiding; the air clears once you speak.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Someone’s energy hits you in a way you can’t ignore today, thanks to the Moon’s sextile to Venus and Mercury’s conjunction with your ruling planet. There’s a sweetness in the air that feels earned, not accidental. Libra, you may notice a conversation drifting closer to honesty than usual. Let yourself enjoy the warmth. It feeds a part of you you’ve been neglecting.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Your focus sharpens in a way that feels almost dangerous, but in a deliciously productive way. With Pluto holding steady in Aquarius, you pick up on motives people assume you’ll miss. Scorpio, you notice a shift in someone’s tone or priorities, and it gives you an unexpected advantage. Use it to protect your peace, not to test anyone. The payoff lands fast.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your optimism flickers in an interesting direction today, sparked by the Moon’s opposition to Jupiter retrograde. Something you thought was set in stone suddenly feels flexible, maybe even promising. You, Sagittarius, notice a feeling rising that you haven’t entertained in a while: genuine curiosity about how things could improve. Let that thought breathe. It points toward a possibility you shouldn’t ignore.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

A steady tone moves through your morning, grounding you before the day even forms its shape. The Moon’s sextile to Saturn retrograde in Pisces softens your usual drive, giving you space to recognize where you’ve been pushing too hard. You, Capricorn, notice a quiet pull toward self-respect. Follow that pull. It leads to choices that bring your energy back to you.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Curiosity slips into the day and starts tugging at routines that no longer fit. Uranus retrograde in Taurus sharpens that urge to tweak something that’s been running on autopilot. Aquarius, a craving for freedom shows up in one oddly specific area of life. Let the instinct breathe. A small shift today opens space for a version of yourself that feels more authentic.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

A mood washes through the day that feels strangely familiar, almost like remembering a dream you never fully processed. Neptune retrograde sitting in your sign heightens instinct, emotion, and every half-formed thought waiting beneath the surface. Pisces, a truth you’ve been circling starts to take shape. Let it reveal itself on its own timeline. Some realizations grow stronger when they aren’t forced.

Pisces monthly horoscope