Daily Horoscope: September 2, 2021

The moon in water sign Cancer connects with genius Uranus at 6:33 AM, bringing surprises—but we may feel disappointed or confused as fiery Mars opposes foggy Neptune at 1:43 PM. Now isn’t the time to rush things. The moon clashes with lovely Venus at 6:24 PM, stirring our need for affection, and connects with Neptune at 8:52 PM, inspiring our imaginations. The moon connects with Mars at 9:16 PM, bringing a boost of energy.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

Your ruling planet Mars opposes Neptune today, which may find you confused about your schedule. Cut yourself some slack and take time off if you can. The moon in Cancer encourages you to focus on your home and family life.

Taurus

Confusion in your social life could arise as Mars opposes Neptune. Plans may fall through. The moon in Cancer encourages you to journal or discuss your feelings with a trusted friend.

Gemini

If your big dreams haven’t come true yet, Gemini, don’t stress! Mars opposes Neptune, which could find you feeling insecure. The moon in Cancer encourages you to reflect on everything you’ve already accomplished or gained.

Cancer

Confusing conversations may take place today as Mars opposes Neptune. Watch out for passive aggression. The moon is in your sign, encouraging you to connect with your feelings!

Leo

Financial frustration may pop up today as Mars opposes Neptune. Take it slow when it comes to making decisions. The moon in Cancer encourages you to connect with your intuition.

Virgo

Misunderstandings may lead to stress in your relationships today as Mars opposes Neptune. Take things slow and save important discussions for another time. The moon in Cancer encourages you to consider the big picture.

Libra

Mars opposes Neptune today, which could find you juggling a confusing schedule. Don’t overcommit yourself! The moon in Cancer finds you reflecting on your career, but don’t make any rushed decisions at this time.

Scorpio

Drama may arise in your social life as Mars opposes Neptune. The moon in Cancer encourages you to reflect on your long-term plans; take things slowly today, Scorpio!

Sagittarius

Mars opposes Neptune, which might find you in a rush to achieve your goals because you’re frustrated that things aren’t moving on your timeline. Slow down, dear Sagittarius, it’ll happen!

Capricorn

You’re focused on your relationships today as the moon moves through Cancer. Mars opposes Neptune, which could find you dealing with confusing communication—take things slow, and learn more about your partner’s perspective.

Aquarius

Action planet Mars gets lost in Neptune’s fog today, and you may feel deflated. Don’t put pressure on yourself, Aquarius. Reflect on how you can best nurture yourself as the moon moves through Cancer.

Pisces

Romance and creativity flow as the moon moves through fellow water sign Cancer, but watch out for projection, passive aggression, or general confusion as Mars opposes Neptune. Take things slowly today, little fish.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.