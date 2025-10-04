Hit a Gold Rush High With These THC Gummies 

We can stop sifting pans and digging for nuggets, because the Diet Smoke Acapulco Gold Gummies are the gold we need. They deliver a robust high, bright and fruity flavor, and all the THC one could need. They truly shine in their category, but they leave you in a gilded haze.

The Motherlode of Milligrams

These THC gummies are exclusively for my heavy users and haze lovers. They’re full-strength, with 25mg Delta-9 THC and 175mg Delta-8 THC. But based on the lab results, it actually might be closer to 140mg Delta-8.

Delta-9 is generally two or three times stronger than Delta-8. So if you’re used to Delta-9, this formula is comparable to a 75mg-100mg Delta-9 gummy. That’s a serious dose of THC. These are the main cannabinoids, but there is also some CBN in the gummies, which can help with sleep.

For any of my high-tolerance folks who are tired of the micro and mid-doses, these are heaven-sent and will be testing your THC tenacity.

Get the Golden Glow

Diet Smoke recommends you start with half a gummy if it’s your first time. If it’s your first time ever trying THC gummies, I advise you to start with a different product. The Diet Smoke Cherry Lime Chill THC Gummies, which have just 10mg Delta-9 THC, are a much safer place to start.

I decided to embrace the Acapulco Gold fully, starting with one gummy. It took a while to kick in, probably about a full hour before anything hit, and then another 30-60 minutes before I felt fully uplifted. The high climbed for about 2.5 hours total before the very slow comedown started.

The high was a solid mix of the Delta-8 and Delta-9 sensations. It offers the full-body, clear feeling of Delta-8 along with the goofier and more cerebral vibe of Delta-9. The initial feeling is like being slowly surrounded by a relaxing cloud, and time starts to slow down. I mean I was watching a show and was sure it had been 45 minutes, but I was just 12 minutes into it. Honestly, a dream, since I didn’t want the episode to end.

Once the cloud forms, the body high starts to hit, giving you a tingly and buzzy feeling that ripples up and down. It’s soothing and cozy, complementing the fun head high with total relaxation. But this wasn’t a mild feeling. It was comprehensive and completely enveloping, which could easily be too much for someone. The cerebral high can spark a wild train of thought, which I could imagine leading to anxious ideas if you’re not used to the feeling. Again, these gummies are best suited to those comfortable with THC.

The comedown and after effects left me sleepy, and I rode the high all the way to dreamland, approximately four hours after taking the gummy. These aren’t gummies that will allow you to still be productive and responsible, so only take them when your day is clear and all your chores are done.

Liquid Gummy Gold

I can’t say whether or not the hemp-derived THC in these gummies actually came from Acapulco Gold flower. But they certainly managed to infuse the gummies with a comparable flavor. The strain has a generally warm flavor profile, with notes of honey, stone fruit, citrus, and nuts.

Diet Smoke gave these gummies a gilded flavor, with juicy peach and honey notes and hints of lemon and orange. From the moment you bust open the bag, the warm, fruity, floral scent wafts out and makes your mouth water. The sugar on the outside amps up the sweetness and also brings a tinge of sour to the taste. It reminds me of a tropical breeze or beach cocktail.

The gummies are squishy and soft, melting in your mouth like liquid gold. They come in longer, thinner rectangles than I expected. So you can chomp on them like fruit leather or fold them up and bite into the thickness.

The long, flat shape also makes it easy to cut the gummies up if you want to lower your dose or just bite off half. It doesn’t matter how much you eat, because even a little nibble is teeming with that luscious, nectar-like flavor.

A Modern Gold Rush Style

Courtesy of author

For these gummies, Diet Smoke made the packaging bold and alluring. The jet-black bag’s only colorful component is the honey-gold accents that clue you into the goodies that are inside. I love how they leaned into the gold theme here because it beautifully captures the vibe of the gummy.

The simple yet striking design of the bag is elegantly eye-catching. It’s a discreet design that stands out by being darker and edgier than many other products. And that vibe is hard for me to resist.

I do wish the bag were labeled more clearly. You need to refer to the ingredients list on the back to determine the type and amount of THC in these gummies. For safety and convenience, I like my cannabis products to be explicitly labeled with what’s in them so I know what I’m getting into. This is a good reminder to always thoroughly read the product details before you try anything.

Priced Like Copper

With all that THC in there, you might expect these to be exorbitantly priced. But at their most expensive, they’re less than $7 per gummy. A 5mg gummy is often around $2 or $3. So just $7 for more than five times the high is pretty fair. If you still need a better price, you can buy in bulk and save. Or subscribe for regular deliveries and get 20% off each shipment.

If you ball out and subscribe to receive five packs of 10 gummies, the price per gummy drops to just $4.75. For the crazy amount of THC in these, that’s a stellar deal.

Worth Its Weight in… THC

Not for beginners, but definitely for strong stoners. These Diet Smoke Acapulco Gold Gummies deliver that all-over, all-encompassing high that many of us strive for, and you get to kick it off with the most delicious and juicy flavor profile. Forget the silly gold leaf steaks, because these are the real gold.

More Precious Chews

If Diet Smoke calls to you but these are too strong, the Cherry Lime THC Gummies are a fabulous and affordable choice.

For more tropical breeze vibes, try the Joy Organics Mood Gummies in beach flavors.

And if you just love the potent gummies, the Koi Delta-9 THC Blue-Razz Gummies with 25mg Delta-9 THC are sensationally strong.