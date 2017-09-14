Easy Chocolate Mousse Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 25 minutes, plus 3 hours for setting the mousse
Ingredients
2 graham crackers
4 large eggs
6 tablespoons granulated sugar
5 ounces|142 grams semi-sweet chocolate
1 cup|237 ml heavy cream
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions
- Place the mixing bowl into the refrigerator and chill until step 4. Fill a medium sauce pot with 3 cups|710 ml of water and cover with a medium heatproof bowl to create a double boiler. Be sure that the water is not touching the bowl. Bring the water to a simmer. Put the graham crackers and set aside until ready to serve.
- Separate the egg whites and egg yolks. Discard the egg whites. Add the egg yolks to the medium bowl of the double boiler. Add 2 tablespoons of sugar and whisk continuously until the mixture is smooth, creamy, and has doubled in size.
- Add the chocolate to the bowl with the egg mixture, stirring gently and consistently until the chocolate is melted. Add 2 tablespoons of cream and mix until incorporated. Add a pinch of salt and stir. Remove from heat, cover and set aside until step 5.
- Place the whipping cream, the remaining sugar, and vanilla extract into the chilled mixing bowl. Mix on high speed until the cream is whipped and reaches stiff peaks, about 4 to 6 minutes. Reserve ½ cup|118 ml of whipped cream for garnish.
- Fold half of the chocolate mixture into the whipped cream, folding gently until well incorporated. Fold in the remaining half of the chocolate mixture into the whipped cream until well incorporated. Pour the mixture into 4 ramekins. Refrigerate for 3 hours.
- Sprinkle each ramekin with crushed graham crackers and a dollop of whipped cream immediately before serving.
