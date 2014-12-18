Edible Chanukah Candles Recipe

“We eat much fried food on Chanukah and forget the illumination that it provides. Here are some sweet and savory eatable lights.”

Servings: 8

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

for the dough:

make your own or use frozen pizza, pita, tortillas or crepes



for the candle:

hearts of palm

celery

bananas

for the flames:

pimento

dried red pepper

slivered almond

sliced strawberries

for the filling:

lox spread

strawberry cream cheese

Directions

1. Cut your dough of choice into 4-inch squares. Spray with oil and lightly fry in a pan over medium heat for 30 seconds on each side. Make sure the dough does not get too crispy—it will make it harder to roll into candles.

2. Spread filling of choice in the center of dough square and roll up into a cylinder that looks like a candle.

3. Add an edible flame, and you’re done! Chef’s Tip: My favorite combinations include: Lox spread-stuffed candle with a pimento flame Celery and lox spread candle with a pimento flame Strawberry cream cheese-stuffed Candle with a strawberry flame Banana candle with an almond flame

