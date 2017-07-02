This Reddit User Made a Playlist of Almost Every Song Played at EDC 2017

Impossible? Maybe.

Still amazing? Absolutely!

Yesterday, Reddit user stealthyd3vil posted a Spotify playlist featuring almost every song placed Electric Daisy Carnival this year. On the playlist, you’ll hear everything from Afrojack and Migos to Calvin Harris and DJ Snake.

Compiling every song at the festival is probably an impossible task, which is why the user made a note saying the playlist missed some IDs as well as “unreleased bootlegs and remixes, and songs that just aren’t in Spotify’s library.”

Still, it’s a pretty incredible feat and full of jams, old and new, sure to keep you dancing throughout the rest of the holiday weekend.

Listen to the playlist below.