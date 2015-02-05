EsCaLa Ceviche Recipe

“A.k.a. sex in your mouth.”

Prep time: 2 hours 10 minutes

Ingredients

for the ceviche:

2 tablespoons kosher salt

1 cup freshly squeezed lime juice

3 ounces tilapia, diced

2 ounces cooked shrimp, diced

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

for the corn salsa:

2 tablespoons corn kernels, cooked

2 tablespoons Asian pear, diced

1 tablespoon cilantro, chopped

1 tablespoon red bell pepper, brunoise

1 tablespoon red onion, brunoise

2 tablespoons avocado, diced

Directions

1. Combine salt, lime juice, tilapia, and shrimp into bowl and let sit for 2 hours. Drain, then add mayo and mix.

2. In a separate bowl, add corn, Asian pear, cilantro, bell pepper, onion, and avocado. Mix together.

3. Finish by putting fish and shrimp into bowl and topping it with the corn salsa. Serve with chips.

From Chef’s Night Out: EscaLA